MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 24

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets a reluctant spectator to U.S. political theatre

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks decline on tax payments, Wall Street’s decline weighs on Gulf

* Oil rises on signs low prices crimping U.S. output though economic worries weigh

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as investors shy away from risk amid US political uncertainty

* Turkey bolsters military on Syrian border as U.S. readies pull-out

* U.S. envoy in fight against Islamic State quits after Syria pullout

* Iran Guards hold war games as U.S. carrier enters Gulf

* Advance U.N. truce monitors arrive in Yemen’s Hodeidah

* Lebanese protest over economy and politics, briefly closing some roads

* Sudanese police fire tear gas at protesting soccer fans

EGYPT

* Egypt appoints new military intelligence chief - security sources

* Egypt has 3 months’ vegetable oil, 4 months’ sugar —ministry

* BRIEF-EFG Hermes Holdings Says Education Fund Attracts Investment Commitments Of $119 Mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi says oil market oversupply fell to 37 mln barrels in Nov

* BRIEF-Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Appoints Marwan Aziz Moukarzel As CEO

* BRIEF-National Commercial Bank Announces Distribution H2 Dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE: OPEC+ will hold extra meeting if output cuts “not enough”

* Dubai government to launch taxi venture with ride-hailing service Careem

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Bank Merger May Result in 1,000 Job Cuts- Bloomberg

* BRIEF-Union Properties Board Considering To Buy 10 Pct Of Capital For Re-Selling

* BRIEF-Gulf Navigation Says Khamis Buamim Resigns As MD And CEO

* BRIEF-UAE’s Ajman Bank Proposes $1.5 Bln Sukuk Program

QATAR

* BRIEF-Syntonic Says In Negotiations With Vodafone Qatar

* BRIEF-Mazaya Qatar Says Considering Strategic Partnership With Al Bandari Real Estate

* BRIEF-Doha Bank Opens Representative Office In Nepal

* Qatar central bank says raises deposit rates to 2.5 percent

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Shareholders Approve Capital Increase

* Kuwait, Iraq hire consultant to assess oil production potential in border areas

* Iraq Oil Minister sees improvement in oil prices early next year

OMAN

* BRIEF-APICORP Announces $100 Mln Worth Of Financing For Oman’s Duqm Refinery

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s annual GDP growth slows to 1.6 pct in Q3