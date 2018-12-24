MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 24

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets a reluctant spectator to U.S. political theatre
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks decline on tax payments, Wall Street’s decline weighs on Gulf
* Oil rises on signs low prices crimping U.S. output though economic worries weigh
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as investors shy away from risk amid US political uncertainty
* Turkey bolsters military on Syrian border as U.S. readies pull-out
* U.S. envoy in fight against Islamic State quits after Syria pullout
* Iran Guards hold war games as U.S. carrier enters Gulf
* Advance U.N. truce monitors arrive in Yemen’s Hodeidah
* Lebanese protest over economy and politics, briefly closing some roads
* Sudanese police fire tear gas at protesting soccer fans
* Egypt appoints new military intelligence chief - security sources
* Egypt has 3 months’ vegetable oil, 4 months’ sugar —ministry
* BRIEF-EFG Hermes Holdings Says Education Fund Attracts Investment Commitments Of $119 Mln
* Saudi says oil market oversupply fell to 37 mln barrels in Nov
* BRIEF-Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Appoints Marwan Aziz Moukarzel As CEO
* BRIEF-National Commercial Bank Announces Distribution H2 Dividend
* UAE: OPEC+ will hold extra meeting if output cuts “not enough”
* Dubai government to launch taxi venture with ride-hailing service Careem
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Bank Merger May Result in 1,000 Job Cuts- Bloomberg
* BRIEF-Union Properties Board Considering To Buy 10 Pct Of Capital For Re-Selling
* BRIEF-Gulf Navigation Says Khamis Buamim Resigns As MD And CEO
* BRIEF-UAE’s Ajman Bank Proposes $1.5 Bln Sukuk Program
* BRIEF-Syntonic Says In Negotiations With Vodafone Qatar
* BRIEF-Mazaya Qatar Says Considering Strategic Partnership With Al Bandari Real Estate
* BRIEF-Doha Bank Opens Representative Office In Nepal
* Qatar central bank says raises deposit rates to 2.5 percent
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Shareholders Approve Capital Increase
* Kuwait, Iraq hire consultant to assess oil production potential in border areas
* Iraq Oil Minister sees improvement in oil prices early next year
* BRIEF-APICORP Announces $100 Mln Worth Of Financing For Oman’s Duqm Refinery
* Bahrain’s annual GDP growth slows to 1.6 pct in Q3
