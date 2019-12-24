MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 24

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drift lower as holiday lull counters trade cheer

* Oil prices inch higher amid support for supply cuts, lower inventory forecast

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise, Saudi outperforms

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground on weak U.S. data, trade deal concerns

* Turkey, Russia talk Syria as thousands flee bombing

* Algeria’s powerful army chief dies at pivotal point in political crisis

* Tunisian PM-designate says to form government of ‘independents’

* Secondary circuit of Iran’s Arak nuclear reactor to be operational Monday: Mehr news agency

* Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: “Do whatever it takes to end it”

EGYPT

* Egyptian Exchange Says 771,680 Shares Of Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Block Traded

* Raya Contact Center Board Appoints Ahmed Hafez Rifky As MD

* Egypt’s Sodic Launches Sales Of First Phase Of VYE Project

* Egypt’s ex-military chief-of-staff released after near two-year detention

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia sets size of December domestic Sukuk issue at 5.099 bln Saudi riyals

* Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder, U.N. official decries ‘mockery’

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World to invest $500 mln to develop Jeddah Islamic Port -statement

* NMC Health shares rebound as it promises independent review of books

* Adnoc’s Ruwais facility to undergo maintenance early 2020, no impact expected

* Noor Bank GM Accepts Acquisition Offer From Dubai Islamic Bank

* Head of global markets resigns at First Abu Dhabi Bank - sources

* Dubai’s Emaar to sell view from world’s tallest tower - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait hopes to resolve Neutral Zone oil issue with Saudi Arabia by year end (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)