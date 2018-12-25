MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 25

DUBAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets not merry as stock losses extend into 8th day
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks rebound after tax deal, Dubai hits 5-year low
* Oil plunges 6 pct as economic slowdown fears grip market -
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 6-month peak on stock sell-off, decelerating economy
* Saudi Arabia’s biggest bank NCB in merger talks with rival Riyad
* President Erdogan has invited Trump to visit Turkey in 2019 -White House
* Trump takes parting shot at Mattis and his view of U.S. allies
* EXCLUSIVE-Global traders halt new Iran food deals as U.S. sanctions bite - sources
* Israel to hold early election in April, Netanyahu says
* POLL-Egypt seen holding key interest rates as inflation retreats
* GEMS Education Exercises Option To Increase Ownership In Egypt Schools
* MEDIA-Saudi friend gave Ghosn 3 bln yen guarantee on losses - Nikkei
* Saudi Arabia is China’s top crude supplier in Nov
* Insurance firm Marsh launches China desk in Dubai to tap growing commerce
* UAE says princess Sheikha Latifa living with her family in Dubai
* Ghana’s first oil exploration licensing round attracts global majors
* Qatar’s QIMC Unit To Establish Glass Containers Project In Qatar
* Kuwait appoints 4 new cabinet members, including oil minister
* Boubyan Petrochemical Offers To Buy Al-Awqaf’s Stake in Eyas
* Oman signs with Arab fund two loans worth 150 mln rials to finance development projects-state news agency
* Bahrain summons Iraqi diplomat over criticism from ex-PM Maliki (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)