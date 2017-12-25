MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 25

DUBAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Wall St wanes ahead of holiday; Catalan vote hits euro, Spanish stocks -
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips in thin trade, Egypt hits record high
* Oil inches higher ahead of Christmas holiday weekend
* PRECIOUS- Strong demand powers palladium to 17-year pinnacle, gold firms
* MEDIA- Saudi government frees several suspects held in corruption crackdown- WSJ -
* Emirates stops flying to Tunisia in row over ban on Tunisian women
* From Jerusalem, Netanyahu offers Christians personal tours of Israel
* Egypt detains 15 after dozens attack Coptic church south of Cairo
* Egypt to hike Cairo metro fares from next July - state newspaper
* Egyptian Exchange Says ACT Financial Reduces Stake in Belton
* Saudi Aramco signs two agreements with RCJY to allocate industrial locations
* Saudi finance ministry sells 4.775 bln riyals of domestic sukuk
* Heavy fog prompts Emirates to cancel ten flights -
* Qurain Petrochemical Signs Deal to Refinance Part of Existing Debt
Compiled by Dubai newsroom