December 25, 2017 / 4:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Wall St wanes ahead of holiday; Catalan vote hits euro, Spanish stocks -

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips in thin trade, Egypt hits record high

* Oil inches higher ahead of Christmas holiday weekend

* PRECIOUS- Strong demand powers palladium to 17-year pinnacle, gold firms

* MEDIA- Saudi government frees several suspects held in corruption crackdown- WSJ -

* Emirates stops flying to Tunisia in row over ban on Tunisian women

* From Jerusalem, Netanyahu offers Christians personal tours of Israel

* Egypt detains 15 after dozens attack Coptic church south of Cairo

EGYPT

* Egypt to hike Cairo metro fares from next July - state newspaper

* Egyptian Exchange Says ACT Financial Reduces Stake in Belton

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco signs two agreements with RCJY to allocate industrial locations

* Saudi finance ministry sells 4.775 bln riyals of domestic sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Heavy fog prompts Emirates to cancel ten flights -

KUWAIT

* Qurain Petrochemical Signs Deal to Refinance Part of Existing Debt‍​

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
