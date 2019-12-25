MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 25

DUBAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

* Oil rises on supply cut pledges and slow return of Gulf field

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares fall; Aramco closes lower

* PRECIOUS-Gold breaks above $1,500 on growth fears, stock market highs

* Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya

* Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains

* Family members of man killed during Iran protests arrested -news agency

* Aid agencies stop work in Yemen town after attacks U.N. calls `alarming escalation’

* Morocco to suspend customs duty on soft wheat from Jan 2 to April 30 -draft decree

EGYPT

* POLL-Egypt’s central bank seen holding rates after inflation uptick

* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Goldman may stabilise Saudi Aramco shares following IPO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates’ long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year

* Dubai Crude for March to be priced at $0.25/bbl below Oman

* Dana Gas says received one-off $42 million dividend from Pearl in Iraqi-Kurdistan

* Emaar says may raise funds against Burj Khalifa viewing decks, not selling them

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum to start pricing its crude grades on forward basis in February

KUWAIT

* Kuwait and Saudi Arabia strike deal on shared oilfields (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)