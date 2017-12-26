FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 26, 2017 / 4:30 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Wall St wanes ahead of holiday; Catalan vote hits euro, Spanish stocks -

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly quiet as Abu Dhabi’s Dana soars before court hearing

* Oil near June 2015 high as production cuts tighten market

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 3-wk high on dollar weakness in thin trading

* Syrian, Iranian backed forces advance in border area near Israel

* Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message

* Iraqi oil minister says expects oil market to be in balance in first quarter

* Iran confirms upholding death sentence for academic over spying

* “God bless you”, Netanyahu tells Guatemalan president over Jerusalem embassy move

* Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange

* Three Turkish soldiers killed in southeast - military

EGYPT

* Average yields on Egyptian three and seven-year T-bonds fall

* Egypt’s EFG Hermes looks to manage renewable energy projects -energy head

* BRIEF-Eshraq Properties gets Executive Council Nod to Own Real Estate in Abu Dhabi

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says Shi‘ite judge killed by kidnappers

* BRIEF-Saudi British Bank Board Proposes H2 Dividend Of 0.71 Riyal/Share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE has information Tunisian women may commit “terrorist acts”, Tunisia says

* BRIEF-Ithmaar Holding To List Shares On DFM‍​

* BUZZ-Abu Dhabi’s Dana Gas leaps ahead of Sharjah sukuk hearing

* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth picks up slightly in November

* BRIEF-Qatar’s CBQ Extends Exclusivity Period By 30 Days for UAE’s Tabarak

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House Signs Contract to Sell Menatelecom to Viva Bahrain‍​

OMAN

* In blow to finances, Oman postpones VAT introduction -local media

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini military court convicts six to death on terror charges‍​

* BRIEF-Bahrain Cinema Plans To Open Cineplexes in Saudi Arabia in Year Ahead‍​

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

