MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 26

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Wall St wanes ahead of holiday; Catalan vote hits euro, Spanish stocks -
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly quiet as Abu Dhabi’s Dana soars before court hearing
* Oil near June 2015 high as production cuts tighten market
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 3-wk high on dollar weakness in thin trading
* Syrian, Iranian backed forces advance in border area near Israel
* Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
* Iraqi oil minister says expects oil market to be in balance in first quarter
* Iran confirms upholding death sentence for academic over spying
* “God bless you”, Netanyahu tells Guatemalan president over Jerusalem embassy move
* Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange
* Three Turkish soldiers killed in southeast - military
* Average yields on Egyptian three and seven-year T-bonds fall
* Egypt’s EFG Hermes looks to manage renewable energy projects -energy head
* BRIEF-Eshraq Properties gets Executive Council Nod to Own Real Estate in Abu Dhabi
* Saudi Arabia says Shi‘ite judge killed by kidnappers
* BRIEF-Saudi British Bank Board Proposes H2 Dividend Of 0.71 Riyal/Share
* UAE has information Tunisian women may commit “terrorist acts”, Tunisia says
* BRIEF-Ithmaar Holding To List Shares On DFM
* BUZZ-Abu Dhabi’s Dana Gas leaps ahead of Sharjah sukuk hearing
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth picks up slightly in November
* BRIEF-Qatar’s CBQ Extends Exclusivity Period By 30 Days for UAE’s Tabarak
* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House Signs Contract to Sell Menatelecom to Viva Bahrain
* In blow to finances, Oman postpones VAT introduction -local media
* Bahraini military court convicts six to death on terror charges
* BRIEF-Bahrain Cinema Plans To Open Cineplexes in Saudi Arabia in Year Ahead
