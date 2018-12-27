MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 27

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street surge provides relief to battered stock markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves sideways despite oil tumble, banks boost Egypt

* Oil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh

* Middle East Crude-Dubai firms on PetroChina’s demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 6-month peak on global economy worries, U.S. gov’t shutdown

* In a first, Trump makes surprise visit to U.S. troops in Iraq

* Saudi Aramco creates fuel retail subsidiary

* EXCLUSIVE-New allegations against Ghosn concern payments to Saudi businessman -sources

* Russia says Israeli strikes on Syria threatened two civilian flights -Ifax

* Iran says private exporters had no problem selling its oil

* Iraq’s Kirkuk oil exports to stay restricted

EGYPT

* Deposed Egyptian presidents come face to face in court

* Univert Food Industries Intends To Obtain EGP 10 Mln Financing

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Cable Reaches Final Settlement On 313.6 Mln Riyals Loans

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Sharjah govt plans to invest about $517 mln in Invest Bank

* MEDIA-UAE stock market regulator suggests mergers of brokerages -Al Bayan newspaper

QATAR

* Qatar sends 24 armoured vehicles to Mali

KUWAIT

* Kuwait appoints Hashim Sayed Hashim as CEO of Kuwait Petroleum - Kuna

OMAN

* OMINVEST Increases Shareholding In National Finance To 34.6 Pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's NBB Updates On Voluntary Offer For BISB Shares