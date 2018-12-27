MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 27

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street surge provides relief to battered stock markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves sideways despite oil tumble, banks boost Egypt
* Oil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh
* Middle East Crude-Dubai firms on PetroChina’s demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 6-month peak on global economy worries, U.S. gov’t shutdown
* In a first, Trump makes surprise visit to U.S. troops in Iraq
* Saudi Aramco creates fuel retail subsidiary
* EXCLUSIVE-New allegations against Ghosn concern payments to Saudi businessman -sources
* Russia says Israeli strikes on Syria threatened two civilian flights -Ifax
* Iran says private exporters had no problem selling its oil
* Iraq’s Kirkuk oil exports to stay restricted
* Deposed Egyptian presidents come face to face in court
* Univert Food Industries Intends To Obtain EGP 10 Mln Financing
* Saudi Cable Reaches Final Settlement On 313.6 Mln Riyals Loans
* Sharjah govt plans to invest about $517 mln in Invest Bank
* MEDIA-UAE stock market regulator suggests mergers of brokerages -Al Bayan newspaper
* Qatar sends 24 armoured vehicles to Mali
* Kuwait appoints Hashim Sayed Hashim as CEO of Kuwait Petroleum - Kuna
* OMINVEST Increases Shareholding In National Finance To 34.6 Pct
* Bahrain's NBB Updates On Voluntary Offer For BISB Shares