MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 28

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares at 1-mth highs, copper stays near 4-yr peak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises on oil surge; Saudi petchems, builders up

* Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip in thin trade

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as dollar remains subdued

* Syrian prisoner release deal breaks deadlock on Ghouta medical evacuations

* Trump will fail against Iran as did “smarter” Reagan - Khamenei

* Israel wants to build “Trump station” near Western Wall

* Libya puts 142 migrants on plane back to Guinea

* Turkey to review 11,480 cases linked to app used by coup suspects

* One dead after 4.2 magnitude quake near Iran capital Tehran

* Russia to supply Turkey with four S-400 missile batteries for $2.5bn - Kommersant

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 180,000 T Russian wheat

* Egypt’s GASC receives offers at its latest wheat tender

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Feb. 1-10 shipment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi businessman in debt dispute released from detention-sources

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Sabic Unit Signs EPC Contract for Ethylene Glycol Plant with Samsung Korea‍

* Ukraine chess champion ready for praise and blame over Saudi boycott

* France’s Macron presses Saudi king to lift Yemen blockade - Elysee source

* TABLE-Saudi imports, exports rise in October

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Airbus ready to axe A380 if fails to win Emirates deal -sources

* Japan’s Cosmo receives oil for first time from Abu Dhabi Hail oilfield

* BRIEF-UAE’s ADNOC and Morocco’s OCP Sign Long-Term Sulphur Sales Agreement

* UAE sentences thirteen to jail terms for terrorism, spying

* TABLE-UAE inflation edges down in November; housing prices subdued

* Abu Dhabi’s IPIC says Malaysian fund 1MDB has paid settlement amount in full

* In first remarks since retweet feud, UAE diplomat says Arabs won’t be led by Turkey

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says GCC to keep operating despite Qatar crisis

BAHRAIN

BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group, BMCE Bank Launch BTI Bank