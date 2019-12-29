MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 29

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares gain in record year-end rally, dollar slips

* Oil hits 3-month high on falling oil stocks, investor optimism

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls but petrochemicals boost Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up, on track for best week in four months

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slump as trading draws to a close in December

* Leviathan gas field to start up after Israeli ministry grants approval

* Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election

* Israel Aerospace Industries sees 2019 revenue of about $4 bln

* Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels

* Algeria names new prime minister

* Iraqi protesters shut down southern Nassiriya oilfield

* U.S. civilian contractor killed in Iraq base rocket attack-officials

* Iraqi president says he would rather quit than name PM rejected by protesters

* Turmoil at memorial for man killed in Iran protests

* Iran could take ‘provocative actions’ in Middle East -top U.S. Navy official

* Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about “anti-Iranian” meeting -statement

* France summons Iranian ambassador over “intolerable” detentions

* EXPLAINER-Turkey-Libya maritime deal rattles East Mediterranean

* Libya’s NOC may evacuate Zawiya refinery due to fighting nearby

* Russia and Italy call for peaceful solution to Libya crisis

* Morocco suspends customs duty on soft wheat from Jan 2-Apr 30

* Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies -minister

* Tunisia central bank keeps benchmark rate stable at 7.75% - state news agency

* Jordan issues tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat - sources

* Lebanon cenbank head: “nobody knows” how much pound could slump on black market

EGYPT

* Trump, Egypt’s Sisi agree on need to end Libya conflict -White House

* Egypt’s GASC buys 34,450 tonnes of soyoil in local tender - trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Riyadh signs deal with Raytheon Saudi Arabia to localize Patriot maintenance

* Fincantieri wins $1.3 bln U.S. Navy contract to build four ships for Saudi Arabia

* Saudi-led coalition to investigate Yemen market attack