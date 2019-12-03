MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 3

DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as Trump’s Brazil, Argentina tariffs revive trade angst

* Oil rises for a second day as Saudi Arabia pushes supply cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets fall as Aramco IPO oversubscribed

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Trump’s Latin American tariffs curb risk appetite

* Saudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to deepen oil cuts due to Aramco IPO

* Saudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche more than twice oversubscribed

* Saudi exchange to limit Aramco index weighting with cap

* Trump administration lifts hold on Lebanon security aid

* U.S. urges probe of ‘excessive’ use of force in Iraq

* Iran still selling oil despite U.S. sanctions - TV

* After Libya arms embargo breaches, U.N. Security Council warns countries to stop

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Orascom Investment Holding Posts 9-Month Standalone Loss

* Burst of social unrest tests emerging market risk models

SAUDI ARABIA

* UK Labour leader Corbyn would stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen

* Saudi Arabia raises January OSPs for Arab light crude to Asia

* MEDIA-Apollo Tyres enters Saudi Arabia through tie-up with Al Jomaih Tyres- Economic Times

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Masdar and ANIF Join Hands To Pursue 400MW Of Solar Power Projects In Armenia

KUWAIT

* Kuwait bourse share sale oversubscribed by more than 8.5 times

* MEDIA-Kuwait to invest as much as $1 billion in Saudi Aramco IPO - Bloomberg

* Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank Appoints Jehad Saud Al Humaidhi As Acting CEO

QATAR

* Germany’s Lufthansa says not open to Qatar investment

* Qatar cenbank governor sees 2.8% GDP growth in 2020 - state news agency

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Alba Refinances $1.5 Bln Syndicated Loan Facility