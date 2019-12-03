MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 3

DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as Trump’s Brazil, Argentina tariffs revive trade angst
* Oil rises for a second day as Saudi Arabia pushes supply cut
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets fall as Aramco IPO oversubscribed
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Trump’s Latin American tariffs curb risk appetite
* Saudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to deepen oil cuts due to Aramco IPO
* Saudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche more than twice oversubscribed
* Saudi exchange to limit Aramco index weighting with cap
* Trump administration lifts hold on Lebanon security aid
* U.S. urges probe of ‘excessive’ use of force in Iraq
* Iran still selling oil despite U.S. sanctions - TV
* After Libya arms embargo breaches, U.N. Security Council warns countries to stop
* BRIEF-Orascom Investment Holding Posts 9-Month Standalone Loss
* Burst of social unrest tests emerging market risk models
* UK Labour leader Corbyn would stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen
* Saudi Arabia raises January OSPs for Arab light crude to Asia
* MEDIA-Apollo Tyres enters Saudi Arabia through tie-up with Al Jomaih Tyres- Economic Times
* Masdar and ANIF Join Hands To Pursue 400MW Of Solar Power Projects In Armenia
* Kuwait bourse share sale oversubscribed by more than 8.5 times
* MEDIA-Kuwait to invest as much as $1 billion in Saudi Aramco IPO - Bloomberg
* Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank Appoints Jehad Saud Al Humaidhi As Acting CEO
* Germany’s Lufthansa says not open to Qatar investment
* Qatar cenbank governor sees 2.8% GDP growth in 2020 - state news agency
* Bahrain’s Alba Refinances $1.5 Bln Syndicated Loan Facility
