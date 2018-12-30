MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 30

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities markets limp to finish line after volatile week

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Wall Street surge buoys Gulf, Saudi banks strong

* Oil prices steady near year-and-a-half lows ahead of New Year

* Middle East Crude-Dubai softens; PetroChina gets 13 cargoes

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 6-month high on softer dollar, tumultuous stocks

* GRAPHIC-Take Five: The Year of the Bear! World markets themes for the week ahead

* Russia, Turkey discuss coordination in Syria after U.S. withdrawal

* Bomb kills three Vietnamese tourists, Egyptian guide near pyramids -officials

* Egyptian forces kill 40 suspected militants after tourist bus bombed

* Yemen’s Houthis start redeployment in Hodeidah as part

* UAE reopens Syria embassy in boost for Assad

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. commanders recommend letting Kurdish fighters in Syria keep weapons

* UAE civil aviation: rescue helicopter crashed, all crew dead

* Syrian surprise: How Trump’s phone call changed the war

EGYPT

* Deposed Egyptian presidents come face to face in court

* Egypt’s central bank holds interest rates

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia: Govt reshuffle was expected as its four-year term was up [ nL8N1YX37I]

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s TAQA Says TAQA Atrush Increases Working Interest In Atrush Block By 7.5 Pct

* Dubai’s Arabtec Unit Gets AED 222 Mln Construction Contract At Villanova

QATAR

* Qatar’s Pearl gas-to-liquids plant back to normal production rate-Shell

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Unicap Receives Purchase Offer For Stake In Iskan Oman Investment

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says no interruption to diplomatic ties with Syria