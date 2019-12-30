MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 30

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-China lifts Asian shares; oil up on drawdowns, Mideast tensions
* Oil steady on trade pact optimism, stock draw; eyes on MidEast
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials lead most Gulf bourses higher, but Egypt retreats
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up, holds near 2-month peak in thin-volume trade
* Trump aides call U.S. strikes on Iraq and Syria ‘successful,’ warn of potential further action
* Israel trims funds to Palestinians over militant casualties
* Missile hits military parade in Yemen, killing at least seven
* Yemen’s Houthis list 6 strike targets in Saudi, 3 in UAE
* Iraq’s exports, production not affected by halting Nassiriya oilfield -ministry
* Sudan passes 2020 budget with anticipated deficit of $1.62 billion
* Egypt lowers gas grid usage fees by 24% to $0.29 per mmbtu - gas regulator
* Egypt competition watchdog approves Uber acquisition of Careem with conditions
* Egypt and Sudan to operate joint electricity grid from Jan. 12 - agency
* Egypt awards oil and gas exploration concessions in Red Sea - statement
* Two men shot dead in eastern Saudi city were driving car bomb, SPA say
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in November
* Saudi Arabia sentences Riyadh concert stabber to death - state TV
* Dubai budget sets record spending to boost growth ahead of Expo 2020
* Kuwait’s KNPC starts operating diesel production unit in Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery
* Oman Year To Date State Budget Deficit 1,929.4 Mln Rials In October - Govt Data (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)