MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 31

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock performance in 2017 points to wealth for many nations

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise at end of very poor year; some fund managers expect better 2018

* U.S. crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand

* Middle East Crude-Benchmark rebounds; Chinaoil snaps up Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold soars toward largest annual gain since 2010 on dollar boost

* Protests hit Tehran, 2 demonstrators reported killed in Iran town

* SPECIAL REPORT-In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation

* Putin tells Assad Russia will help defend Syrian sovereignty

* Mattis sees larger U.S. civilian presence in Syria

* Thousands of Palestinians take part in anti-Trump protests

* Yemen government says 32 killed in air strike, disputing U.N. toll

* Turkey, Russia sign deal on supply of S-400 missiles

* Turkey detains 75 Islamic State suspects - police, media

* Algeria’s shale gas plans will take time, require tough reforms

EGYPT

* Gunman kills 11 in attacks on Coptic church, Christian-owned shop in Egypt

* Christians in shock after deadly attack on Coptic Church in Egypt

* Egypt security forces kill 3 suspected militants, arrest 10 others

* Egypt court sentences activist to two years over Red Sea islands protest

* Egypt sentences ex-President Mursi, 19 others to three years in jail for insulting judiciary

* Militants kill two in bank attack in Egypt’s Sinai, security sources say

* Egyptian officer, five soldiers killed in explosion in Sinai, army says

* Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates unchanged

* Egypt chooses five banks to arrange next Eurobonds issuance - finance minister

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s 6-month, one-year T-bills -c.bank

* With new gas deals, Egypt closes in on energy hub goal

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco shipyard joint venture appoints CEO

* Sudan, Saudi Arabia to restore banking ties -Sudanese news agency‍

* Reuters Insider - Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Apple and Saudi test out their comfort zones

* Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe -source

* Saudi foreign reserves rise in November for second straight month

* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in November

* BRIEF-Riyad Bank Board Proposes H2 Dividend Of 0.38 Riyal/Share

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Hokair Group Opens Two Entertainment Complexes

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai-based private equity business launches $250 mln healthcare fund

* UAE property developer secures 1 bln dirham loan for mega-project

* BRIEF-Dubai’s Arabtec Unit Secures 1.025 BLN Dirhams Contract

QATAR

* Qatar economy has recovered from boycott, GDP figures show

* Qatar GDP growth accelerates sharply in Q3

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KIPCO extends debt maturities with 100 million dinar bond

OMAN

BRIEF-Oman’s National Finance and OOLC Sign Merger Agreement

BAHRAIN

* ‍​ Raytheon wins $634 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon