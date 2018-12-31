MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 31

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pin hopes on Sino-U.S. talk, as year ends deep in the red
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi the only bright spot in a sluggish region
* Oil prices set for first annual decline since 2015
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as U.S.-China trade talks boost risk appetite
* Hardline cleric Larijani named to head powerful Iran body
* UN says Yemen Houthis’ redeployment in Hodeidah should respect Stockholm deal
* Graham more upbeat on Syria troop withdrawal after Trump meeting
* Putin tells Trump that Moscow is open for dialogue
* Two-year sentence upheld for Egyptian activist who posted critical video
* Egypt expects 5th tranche of IMF loan in January
* Saudi Arabia sells 1.285 billion riyals sukuk in monthly issue
* Jazan Development Signs Deal To Acquire Bakri International Energy
* UAE regulator evaluating resuming flights by national carriers to Damascus
* Invest Bank To Meet On Jan 08 To Consider Sharjah Govt’s Offer
* Qatar National Bank Issues 10 Bln Riyals Of Financial Instruments
* Qatar’s Woqod Signs Jet Fuel Sale & Purchase Agreement With Qatar Petroleum
* Qatar First Bank Sells QF Ventures UAE To Yaghnam International
* Kuwait’s Noor Signs 23.2 Mln Dinars Debt Restructuring Agreement With Banks
* United Real Estate Says To Establish A Company In Sudan
Reporting By Dubai newsroom