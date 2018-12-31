MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 31

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pin hopes on Sino-U.S. talk, as year ends deep in the red

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi the only bright spot in a sluggish region

* Oil prices set for first annual decline since 2015

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as U.S.-China trade talks boost risk appetite

* Hardline cleric Larijani named to head powerful Iran body

* UN says Yemen Houthis’ redeployment in Hodeidah should respect Stockholm deal

* Graham more upbeat on Syria troop withdrawal after Trump meeting

* Putin tells Trump that Moscow is open for dialogue

EGYPT

* Two-year sentence upheld for Egyptian activist who posted critical video

* Egypt expects 5th tranche of IMF loan in January

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia sells 1.285 billion riyals sukuk in monthly issue

* Jazan Development Signs Deal To Acquire Bakri International Energy

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE regulator evaluating resuming flights by national carriers to Damascus

* Invest Bank To Meet On Jan 08 To Consider Sharjah Govt’s Offer

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank Issues 10 Bln Riyals Of Financial Instruments

* Qatar’s Woqod Signs Jet Fuel Sale & Purchase Agreement With Qatar Petroleum

* Qatar First Bank Sells QF Ventures UAE To Yaghnam International

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Noor Signs 23.2 Mln Dinars Debt Restructuring Agreement With Banks

* United Real Estate Says To Establish A Company In Sudan