MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 4

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide as Trump raises spectre of longer, wider trade war

* Oil rises before OPEC+ meet, lifted by drop in U.S. crude stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises on strong private sector data, Egypt extends losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-month high as trade drag lifts safe-haven demand

* Institutions have subscribed for 5.9 bln shares of Aramco IPO - lead bankers

* Iraq oil minister says OPEC prefers deeper cut

* Lebanese politicians suggest progress in government talks

* Rockets hit base hosting U.S. forces in western Iraq

* Macron says time for Turkey to clarify ambiguous stance on Islamic State

* Iran acknowledges security forces killed protesters in nationwide unrest

* World has not done enough over Khashoggi killing- UN investigator

* UAE praises Syria’s Assad for ‘wise leadership’, cementing ties

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise, Saudi hikes light crude prices to Asia

EGYPT

* Egypt’s foreign reserves rise to $45.354 bln in November

* Egypt’s GASC buys 295,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in tender

* Egyptian Satellite Awards Tender To Thales To Manufacture Nilesat 301 Satellite

* Egypt to issue first corporate sukuk within weeks - official

* Housing And Development Bank Nominates Hassan Ghanem As Chairman And MD

* Zahraa Maadi Board Approves To Submit Offer To Heliopolis Housing To Buy 34-Feddan Land

* Egypt’s non-oil private sector shrinks to slowest in over two years -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Middle East Specialized Cables Apppoints Fawaz Al Muqbil As Group CEO

* Saudi’s ABO Moati Opens New Store In Riyadh

* Al Moammar Information Systems Gets IT Systems Supply And Installation Contract

* Saudi non-oil private sector gains momentum but no employment boost -PMI

* Saudi’s National Building And Marketing Qtrly Profit Rises

* Saudi raises light crude prices to Asia to six-year high

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World Says Unit Unifeeder Acquires 77% Stake In Feedertech Group

QATAR

* Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills

* Qatar Petroleum announces 5-Yr naphtha sale agreement with Shell

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf Air And Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines in code share partnership - Gulf Air press release