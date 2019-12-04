MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 4

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide as Trump raises spectre of longer, wider trade war
* Oil rises before OPEC+ meet, lifted by drop in U.S. crude stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises on strong private sector data, Egypt extends losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-month high as trade drag lifts safe-haven demand
* Institutions have subscribed for 5.9 bln shares of Aramco IPO - lead bankers
* Iraq oil minister says OPEC prefers deeper cut
* Lebanese politicians suggest progress in government talks
* Rockets hit base hosting U.S. forces in western Iraq
* Macron says time for Turkey to clarify ambiguous stance on Islamic State
* Iran acknowledges security forces killed protesters in nationwide unrest
* World has not done enough over Khashoggi killing- UN investigator
* UAE praises Syria’s Assad for ‘wise leadership’, cementing ties
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise, Saudi hikes light crude prices to Asia
* Egypt’s foreign reserves rise to $45.354 bln in November
* Egypt’s GASC buys 295,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in tender
* Egyptian Satellite Awards Tender To Thales To Manufacture Nilesat 301 Satellite
* Egypt to issue first corporate sukuk within weeks - official
* Housing And Development Bank Nominates Hassan Ghanem As Chairman And MD
* Zahraa Maadi Board Approves To Submit Offer To Heliopolis Housing To Buy 34-Feddan Land
* Egypt’s non-oil private sector shrinks to slowest in over two years -PMI
* Middle East Specialized Cables Apppoints Fawaz Al Muqbil As Group CEO
* Saudi’s ABO Moati Opens New Store In Riyadh
* Al Moammar Information Systems Gets IT Systems Supply And Installation Contract
* Saudi non-oil private sector gains momentum but no employment boost -PMI
* Saudi’s National Building And Marketing Qtrly Profit Rises
* Saudi raises light crude prices to Asia to six-year high
* DP World Says Unit Unifeeder Acquires 77% Stake In Feedertech Group
* Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills
* Qatar Petroleum announces 5-Yr naphtha sale agreement with Shell
* Bahrain’s Gulf Air And Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines in code share partnership - Gulf Air press release
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom