MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 5

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks inch up on trade outlook but markets remain wary

* Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises on foreign capital flows as most of Gulf gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar weakens on dour U.S. data

* Pentagon official says there are indications Iranian ‘aggression’ could occur

* OPEC gearing up for deeper oil cuts, Russia yet to agree

* World Bank urges Gulf countries to prioritise environmental sustainability

* Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings

* U.S. warship in Gulf seizes missile parts of suspected Iran origin

* Iran’s Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters

EGYPT

* Majid Al Futtaim to expand in Egypt, Saudi in emerging markets push

* ndeavour bid for Centamin will boost mining interest in Egypt - minister

* Egypt’s Rameda Q3 Consol Profit Falls

* Egypt to get $1.1 bln from ITFC to fund commodities imports

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco pursues war cover after attacks -sources

* Saudi Aramco’s bookrunners recommend pricing IPO at top end

* Saudi Umm Al Qura, Alinma Investment launch $4.5 bln real estate fund focused on Mecca

* Saudi’s CMA Approves Shares Offering Of Sumou Real Estate In Parallel Market

* Saudi’s Anaam International Board Proposes Capital Increase By Rights Issue

* Sipchem Signs MoU With Linde To Establish Partnership For Supply Of Industrial Gases

* Saudi auto services firm raises $50 mln to invest in Aramco IPO

* Saudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche 2.95 times oversubscribed

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad Credit Insurance Receives AA- Rating With Stable Outlook From Fitch

* UAE private sector growth falls to 10-year low in November -PMI

* UAE economy to grow by 2.3% in 2019 - c.bank

QATAR

* Qatar’s QEWC Says UHP Completes Financial Arrangement For RO Expansion Project

* Qatar’s Cabinet Approves 2020 Draft Budget - QNA Agency

OMAN

* Oman Oil Co plans 20%-25% share sale in 2020 - oil minister

* Oman recommends extending oil output cuts to end-2020 -oil minister

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister: $60-$70 is appropriate oil price