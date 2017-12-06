MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 6

DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pressured by Wall Street losses, dollar sags
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls back after negative news on Yemen, Qatar
* Oil dips on rising US fuel stocks, but OPEC’s supply cuts offer support
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease despite slightly weaker dollar
* Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel capital, upending decades of U.S. policy
* Middle East Crude-Saudi, Qatar OSPs highest in over 1 yr
* Emerging market fund flows turn sharply negative in late November -IIF
* Lebanon’s Hariri rescinds resignation, drawing line under crisis
* Iraq accused of violating due process for Islamic State suspects
* Turkey asks WTO to help Syrian refugees through trade
* Exiled son of Yemen’s Saleh takes up anti-Houthi cause
* Airlines set for record profit in 2018, fare rise forecast
* Turkey’s central bank sets 2018-2020 inflation target at 5 percent
* World Bank approves $1.15 bln development policy loan for Egypt
* Egypt wheat reserves at 3.4 mln tonnes, enough for 4-1/2 months - minister
* Egypt repays $4 bln of debt to African Export-Import Bank
* Egypt’s Atoll gas field begins test production - minister
* Former Egypt interior minister Habib al-Adly arrested - security sources
* Egypt expects next IMF loan disbursal in third week of Dec -minister
* Former Egypt premier says he’s “fine” and still mulling election bid
* Saudi says most people detained in anti-corruption sweep have settled
* Saudi’s SABIC to open office in Iraq as relations improve
* Saudi says keen to see Yemen to return to Arab fold
* Saudi Arabia raises Jan Arab light crude to Asia, Europe
* UAE’s ADNOC raises prices for all crude oil grades in Nov
* Dubai’s Emirates REIT launches $400 million debut sukuk - lead
* UAE lowers Nov oil output to better comply with pact -industry sources
* MSCI to continue using onshore FX rates for Qatari riyal for now
* Gulf rulers boycotting Qatar skip annual summit
* Qatar says 2018 budget will focus on resisting economic boycott
* No net outflows from Qatari banking sector in November, QNB says
* Qatar sovereign can easily sell $9 bln of bonds in 2018 -financial centre CEO
* Kuwait’s emir calls for a mechanism to resolve GCC disputes (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)