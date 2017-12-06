MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 6

(Adds EU tax haven blacklist story)

DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pressured by Wall Street losses, dollar sags

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls back after negative news on Yemen, Qatar

* Oil dips on rising US fuel stocks, but OPEC’s supply cuts offer support

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease despite slightly weaker dollar

* Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel capital, upending decades of U.S. policy

* EU adopts tax haven blacklist, British territories spared

* Middle East Crude-Saudi, Qatar OSPs highest in over 1 yr

* Emerging market fund flows turn sharply negative in late November -IIF

* Lebanon’s Hariri rescinds resignation, drawing line under crisis

* Iraq accused of violating due process for Islamic State suspects

* Turkey asks WTO to help Syrian refugees through trade

* Exiled son of Yemen’s Saleh takes up anti-Houthi cause

* Airlines set for record profit in 2018, fare rise forecast

* Turkey’s central bank sets 2018-2020 inflation target at 5 percent

EGYPT

* World Bank approves $1.15 bln development policy loan for Egypt

* Egypt wheat reserves at 3.4 mln tonnes, enough for 4-1/2 months - minister

* Egypt repays $4 bln of debt to African Export-Import Bank

* Egypt’s Atoll gas field begins test production - minister

* Former Egypt interior minister Habib al-Adly arrested - security sources

* Egypt expects next IMF loan disbursal in third week of Dec -minister

* Former Egypt premier says he’s “fine” and still mulling election bid

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia SATORP refinery to have planned maintenance in Q1, 2018 - traders

* Saudi says most people detained in anti-corruption sweep have settled

* Saudi’s SABIC to open office in Iraq as relations improve

* Saudi says keen to see Yemen to return to Arab fold

* Saudi Arabia raises Jan Arab light crude to Asia, Europe

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC raises prices for all crude oil grades in Nov

* Dubai’s Emirates REIT launches $400 million debut sukuk - lead

* UAE lowers Nov oil output to better comply with pact -industry sources

QATAR

* MSCI to continue using onshore FX rates for Qatari riyal for now

* Gulf rulers boycotting Qatar skip annual summit

* Qatar says 2018 budget will focus on resisting economic boycott

* No net outflows from Qatari banking sector in November, QNB says

* Qatar sovereign can easily sell $9 bln of bonds in 2018 -financial centre CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s emir calls for a mechanism to resolve GCC disputes (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)