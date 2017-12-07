MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 7

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing longtime U.S. policy
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hover near 2-mth low as growth, US policy risks weigh -
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Geopolitics, global downtrend drag down region; Qatar hit hardest
* Oil edges up after drop in US crude inventories, but soaring output weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar holds firm
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi-led blockade cuts fuel lifeline to Yemen
* U.S., France urge Russia to “deliver” Assad delegation to Syria peace talks
* U.S. Treasury seeking information on one Turkish bank - deputy PM
* Frustration and fury among Arabs at Trump’s Jerusalem declaration
* EXCLUSIVE-European Investment Bank plans internationally-focused offshoot
* Gazprom Neft sees investment in Iraq’s Badra oilfield at $2.5 bln to 2030
* Egypt’s Sisi discusses repercussions of US embassy decision with Palestinian President Abbas
* Egypt’s Heliopolis Records EGP 29.7 MLN Housing Unit Sales in Nov
* INTERVIEW- U.S. energy chief says to start negotiations on nuclear pact with Riyadh
* Saudi Arabia’s SABIC looking at investing in US * Saudi Aramco awards U.S. General Dynamics offshore security contract
* UAE must do more on transparency to get off tax blacklist -EU envoy
* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC cuts indicative price range for unit’s IPO as market sags
* Qatar International Islamic Bank eyes dollar benchmark sukuk in Feb - sources
* Moody’s Says Outlook For GCC Banks Is Stable Reflecting Their Resiliency In Slower Economies
* Kuwait bank lending growth accelerates in October
* Soccer-Kuwait’s international ban lifted after more than two years
