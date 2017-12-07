FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 7
December 7, 2017 / 4:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing longtime U.S. policy

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hover near 2-mth low as growth, US policy risks weigh -

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Geopolitics, global downtrend drag down region; Qatar hit hardest

* Oil edges up after drop in US crude inventories, but soaring output weighs

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar holds firm

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi-led blockade cuts fuel lifeline to Yemen

* U.S., France urge Russia to “deliver” Assad delegation to Syria peace talks

* U.S. Treasury seeking information on one Turkish bank - deputy PM

* Frustration and fury among Arabs at Trump’s Jerusalem declaration

* EXCLUSIVE-European Investment Bank plans internationally-focused offshoot

* Gazprom Neft sees investment in Iraq’s Badra oilfield at $2.5 bln to 2030

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi discusses repercussions of US embassy decision with Palestinian President Abbas

* Egypt’s Heliopolis Records EGP 29.7 MLN Housing Unit Sales in Nov

SAUDI ARABIA

* INTERVIEW- U.S. energy chief says to start negotiations on nuclear pact with Riyadh

* Saudi Arabia’s SABIC looking at investing in US * Saudi Aramco awards U.S. General Dynamics offshore security contract

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE must do more on transparency to get off tax blacklist -EU envoy

* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC cuts indicative price range for unit’s IPO as market sags

QATAR

* Qatar International Islamic Bank eyes dollar benchmark sukuk in Feb - sources

* Moody’s Says Outlook For GCC Banks Is Stable Reflecting Their Resiliency In Slower Economies‍​

KUWAIT

* Kuwait bank lending growth accelerates in October

* Soccer-Kuwait’s international ban lifted after more than two years

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

