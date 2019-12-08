MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 8

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks rally, dollar gains on robust U.S. jobs data
* UPDATE 8-Oil rises sharply this week as OPEC+ agrees on deeper output cuts
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Qatar outperforms Gulf markets as Egypt retreats
* PRECIOUS- Gold slips 1% after robust U.S. jobs data; palladium soars
* UPDATE 9-OPEC, allies agree to deepen oil output cuts
* ANALYST VIEW-What deeper OPEC+ oil output cuts mean for the market
* UPDATE 1-Turkish cenbank to use required reserves for fine tuning in 2020
* Iran says it will continue ballistic missile programme - tweet
* UPDATE 1-Lebanon’s Aoun hopes government will be formed quickly
* Lebanon retenders to buy 180,000 tonnes of diesel oil
* Turkcell signs 500 mln euro loan MoU with China Development Bank
* POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting rates 150 points to 12.5%
* UPDATE 2-Lebanon appeals for import aid; France to hold meeting
* UPDATE 1-Lebanon appeals to more states for help with imports
* Iran to unveil new generation of enrichment centrifuges soon
* Egypt to sell $1 bln in one-year, dollar denominated T-bills on Dec. 9 - c.bank
* Almost half of land sold for first phase of Egypt’s new capital
* Commercial International Bank Egypt seeks to buy small Kenyan bank
* BRIEF-Egypt’s Sidi Kerir Says Estimated Investment Budget For 2020 EGP 6.88 Bl
* BRIEF-Egypt’s Heliopolis Approves Offer From Zahraa Maadi To Buy 34 Feddans Land
* UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco shares to start trading Dec. 11 - Tadawul exchange
* UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco prices shares at top of range in world’s biggest IPO
* Saudi Aramco shares priced at top of range in world’s biggest IPO
* INTERVIEW-Saudi energy minister talks OPEC+ unity, backs Aramco to soar
* INSIGHT-No Riyadh rush as many global investors steer clear of Aramco IPO
* Saudi Arabian miner Ma’aden eyes $5 bln Waad al-Shamal debt refinancing
* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves Ash Sharqiyah Development Capital Increase
* BRIEF-Saudi Public Transport Signs Contract To Sell 350 Buses To SEITCO
* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves Anaam International Request To Reduce Capital
* Qatar says there have been talks with Saudi Arabia -Al Jazeera
* BRIEF-Qatar’s Mesaieed Petrochemical Receives Income Tax Exemption From Government
* BRIEF-Qatar Exchange Says Baladna Will Start Trading On Dec 11
* UPDATE 1-Qaboos of Oman to undergo medical checks in Belgium
* BRIEF-Oman Cables Industry To Acquire 49% Stake In OAPIL Owned By Takamul
* BRIEF-Boubyan Bank And BLME Agree To All-Cash Offer For BLME
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom