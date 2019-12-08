MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 8

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks rally, dollar gains on robust U.S. jobs data

* UPDATE 8-Oil rises sharply this week as OPEC+ agrees on deeper output cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Qatar outperforms Gulf markets as Egypt retreats

* PRECIOUS- Gold slips 1% after robust U.S. jobs data; palladium soars

* UPDATE 9-OPEC, allies agree to deepen oil output cuts

* ANALYST VIEW-What deeper OPEC+ oil output cuts mean for the market

* UPDATE 1-Turkish cenbank to use required reserves for fine tuning in 2020

* Iran says it will continue ballistic missile programme - tweet

* UPDATE 1-Lebanon’s Aoun hopes government will be formed quickly

* Lebanon retenders to buy 180,000 tonnes of diesel oil

* Turkcell signs 500 mln euro loan MoU with China Development Bank

* POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting rates 150 points to 12.5%

* UPDATE 2-Lebanon appeals for import aid; France to hold meeting

* UPDATE 1-Lebanon appeals to more states for help with imports

* Iran to unveil new generation of enrichment centrifuges soon

EGYPT

* Egypt to sell $1 bln in one-year, dollar denominated T-bills on Dec. 9 - c.bank

* Almost half of land sold for first phase of Egypt’s new capital

* Commercial International Bank Egypt seeks to buy small Kenyan bank

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Sidi Kerir Says Estimated Investment Budget For 2020 EGP 6.88 Bl

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Heliopolis Approves Offer From Zahraa Maadi To Buy 34 Feddans Land

SAUDI ARABIA

* UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco shares to start trading Dec. 11 - Tadawul exchange

* UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco prices shares at top of range in world’s biggest IPO

* Saudi Aramco shares priced at top of range in world’s biggest IPO

* INTERVIEW-Saudi energy minister talks OPEC+ unity, backs Aramco to soar

* INSIGHT-No Riyadh rush as many global investors steer clear of Aramco IPO

* Saudi Arabian miner Ma’aden eyes $5 bln Waad al-Shamal debt refinancing

* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves Ash Sharqiyah Development Capital Increase

* BRIEF-Saudi Public Transport Signs Contract To Sell 350 Buses To SEITCO

* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves Anaam International Request To Reduce Capital

QATAR

* Qatar says there have been talks with Saudi Arabia -Al Jazeera

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Mesaieed Petrochemical Receives Income Tax Exemption From Government

* BRIEF-Qatar Exchange Says Baladna Will Start Trading On Dec 11

OMAN

* UPDATE 1-Qaboos of Oman to undergo medical checks in Belgium

* BRIEF-Oman Cables Industry To Acquire 49% Stake In OAPIL Owned By Takamul

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Boubyan Bank And BLME Agree To All-Cash Offer For BLME