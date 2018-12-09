MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 9

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares mixed as trade worries loom; oil surges
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai plummets to multi-year lows, oil trips up Saudi
* Oil prices climb on OPEC-led cuts, but off session highs
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits five-month peak as U.S. jobs data tempers rate hike views
* Libyan state oil firm scrambles to keep El Sharara oilfield open amid “occupation”
* Top Houthi negotiator calls for main Yemen port to be neutral zone
* OPEC, Russia agree to slash oil output despite Trump pressure
* Netanyahu briefs Putin on anti-tunnel operation on Lebanese border -Kremlin
* Turkey’s top spy in U.S. to meet senators, intelligence officials -sources
* U.S. prosecutor drops appeal to extend Turkish banker’s sentence - Anadolu
* Iran’s Rouhani says sanctions may lead to drugs, refugee, bomb ‘deluge’
* Egypt says police kill two gunmen behind November attack on Christians
* Telecom Egypt, Liquid Telecom sign data centre, infrastructure deal
* Egyptian court to hear petition to cancel presidential term limits
* Egypt’s GASC buys 350,000 tonnes of wheat - trade
* Egypt to auction $1 billion one-year dollar T-bills on Monday - central bank
* Saudi oil exports seen down 1 mln bpd in Jan from Nov levels - sources
* Saudi Arabia hosts GCC summit amid Qatar tensions, Khashoggi crisis
* Saudi Arabia announces 100 million euros aid to Sahel nations
* U.S. senators grapple with ways to punish Saudis over Khashoggi death
* Deposed aide to Saudi crown prince accused of role in female activists’ torture
* Saudi’s Saad Group and creditors select advisers in bid to resolve debt dispute
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Sipchem Enters Into Business Merger Of Equals With Sahara
* Women to get equal representation on UAE advisory council
* Francis to become first pope to visit Arabian peninsula
* UAE says Gulf Arab bloc still strong despite Qatar row
* Abu Dhabi meets bond investors in non-deal roadshow, sources say
* UAE’S ADNOC cuts Nov prices for all crude oil grades to Asia
* BRIEF-ADNOC Distribution Opens First Service Stations In Saudi Arabia
* Qatar Petroleum to buy stake in ExxonMobil Mozambique blocks
* Qatar steps in to pay civil servants wages in Gaza
* BRIEF-Iran oil minister meets with Qatari counterpart in Vienna - Shana
* Kuwait to be added to S&P DJI Global Benchmark Indices with EM classification
* MEDIA-Kuwait revokes licence of Wataniya Airways, al-Jarida reports
* Australia urges Thailand to release refugee Bahrain footballer
* BRIEF-Taib Bank Seeks Shareholders Approval For Liquidation Of Bank
Reporting By Dubai newsroom