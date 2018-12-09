MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 9

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares mixed as trade worries loom; oil surges

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai plummets to multi-year lows, oil trips up Saudi

* Oil prices climb on OPEC-led cuts, but off session highs

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits five-month peak as U.S. jobs data tempers rate hike views

* Libyan state oil firm scrambles to keep El Sharara oilfield open amid “occupation”

* Top Houthi negotiator calls for main Yemen port to be neutral zone

* OPEC, Russia agree to slash oil output despite Trump pressure

* Netanyahu briefs Putin on anti-tunnel operation on Lebanese border -Kremlin

* Turkey’s top spy in U.S. to meet senators, intelligence officials -sources

* U.S. prosecutor drops appeal to extend Turkish banker’s sentence - Anadolu

* Iran’s Rouhani says sanctions may lead to drugs, refugee, bomb ‘deluge’

EGYPT

* Egypt says police kill two gunmen behind November attack on Christians

* Telecom Egypt, Liquid Telecom sign data centre, infrastructure deal

* Egyptian court to hear petition to cancel presidential term limits

* Egypt’s GASC buys 350,000 tonnes of wheat - trade

* Egypt to auction $1 billion one-year dollar T-bills on Monday - central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil exports seen down 1 mln bpd in Jan from Nov levels - sources

* Saudi Arabia hosts GCC summit amid Qatar tensions, Khashoggi crisis

* Saudi Arabia announces 100 million euros aid to Sahel nations

* U.S. senators grapple with ways to punish Saudis over Khashoggi death

* Deposed aide to Saudi crown prince accused of role in female activists’ torture

* Saudi’s Saad Group and creditors select advisers in bid to resolve debt dispute

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Sipchem Enters Into Business Merger Of Equals With Sahara

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Women to get equal representation on UAE advisory council

* Francis to become first pope to visit Arabian peninsula

* UAE says Gulf Arab bloc still strong despite Qatar row

* Abu Dhabi meets bond investors in non-deal roadshow, sources say

* UAE’S ADNOC cuts Nov prices for all crude oil grades to Asia

* BRIEF-ADNOC Distribution Opens First Service Stations In Saudi Arabia

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum to buy stake in ExxonMobil Mozambique blocks

* Qatar steps in to pay civil servants wages in Gaza

* BRIEF-Iran oil minister meets with Qatari counterpart in Vienna - Shana

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to be added to S&P DJI Global Benchmark Indices with EM classification

* MEDIA-Kuwait revokes licence of Wataniya Airways, al-Jarida reports

BAHRAIN

* Australia urges Thailand to release refugee Bahrain footballer

* BRIEF-Taib Bank Seeks Shareholders Approval For Liquidation Of Bank