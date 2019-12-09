MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 9

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by Wall St rally, but China worry caps gains

* Oil prices slip as weak China exports highlights trade war impact

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks up strongly as banks move higher after OPEC deal

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as prospects of U.S. tariffs lift safe-haven demand

* FBI thinks Saudi shooter acted alone, Florida governor decries ‘deep-seated’ hatred

* Biden campaign attacks Trump policy on Saudi Arabia, North Korea

* Saudi crown prince called Trump, expressed condolences over Florida base shooting - state news

* Lebanon’s Hariri reemerges as PM candidate as Khatib withdraws

* Saudi Arabia ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

* Iran outlines budget to resist U.S. sanctions as oil exports plunge

EGYPT

* Egypt seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egyptian Iron And Steel Q1 Loss Widens

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco’s shipping arm seeks LNG tankers for 2025

* Saudi’s Bawan Obtains Loan For Aramco IPO Subscription

* Riyad REIT Invests SAR 350.8 Mln In A U.S. Property Portfolio

QATAR

* Qatar’s Commercial Bank expects to issue $500 mln bonds-CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Boubyan Petrochemical Has Been Allocated 3.3 Mln Shares In Aramco IPO

BAHRAIN

* Central Bank of Bahrain Launches New Liquidity Management Tool For Islamic Retail Banks (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)