MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 10

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks post weekly loss; dollar keeps strengthening

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar slides on wide sell-off, all major Gulf markets drop

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as global growth concerns dent risk appetite

* Oil futures edge up, end the week lower on slowdown fears

* Trump official slams cartels as U.S. lawmakers push anti-OPEC bill

* U.S.-backed Syrian force launches ‘final battle’ against IS

* Saudi allocates $3.1 bln to help companies with 2017-18 expat fee hikes

* Trump may skip deadline for report on Saudi journalist’s murder

* Trump adviser Kushner to visit Middle East on peace plan’s economic part

* IMF Lagarde says oil exporters have not fully recovered from oil shock, cautions against “white elephant projects”

EGYPT

* Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for ‘more than 5 months’ - supply ministry

* Egypt to auction $1 billion in one-year dollar T-bills on Monday - c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* London pushes to take Saudis off EU dirty money blacklist- sources

* Pompeo provided U.S. Congress with updates on Khashoggi killing - State Dept

* Saudi-Led coalition in Yemen launches a targeting operation in Sanaa

* Saudi Arabia’s al-Jubeir says crown prince did not order Khashoggi killing

* EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s Sechin raises pressure on Putin to end OPEC deal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-UAE Federal Bank to Sell Bond Following Passage of Debt Law - Bloomberg

* Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Issues Laws To Establish Abu Dhabi Investment Office

* Middle East Crude-Dubai, Oman stay firm

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Napesco Q4 Profit Rises

QATAR

* UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Qatar’s beIN says it is not renewing F1 deal

BAHRAIN

* Australians who helped rescue Thai cave boys appeal for Bahraini football refugee