MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 10

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets stem losses as China returns to work but sentiment jittery

* Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads most of Gulf lower; Aramco rebounds

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as coronavirus fears counters China economic data

* Azerbaijan likely to support deeper OPEC+ oil output cuts

* EXCLUSIVE-South Africa seeks to unlock stalled arms sales to Saudi, UAE

* U.S. warns Israel against ‘unilateral’ West Bank moves

* China slowly returns to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

EGYPT

* TMG Holding Says Amr El Kady Joins As Deputy CEO And MD

SAUDI ARABIA

* SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott

* MEDIA-Saudi venture fund STV hires Google’s Jakovljevic to help build tech unicorns

* Depa Secures Five Muvi Cinemas Projects In KSA

* Saudi’s Al Kathiri FY Profit Rises

* Al Hokair Group Accepts Resignation Of Omar Sami Samara As CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi in talks with banks for new debt issues – sources

* Air Arabia 2019 revenue up 15% on lower fuel prices

* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q4 Profit Falls

* Emirates Insurance FY Profit Falls

* Dubai Crown Prince Approves Decision To Waive Dubai Government Services Fees- WAM

* National Bank Of Fujairah FY Profit Falls

* DXB Entertainments Q4 Loss Narrows

QATAR

* Qatargas signs long term LNG supply agreement to Kuwait

* Integrated Holding Qatar Unit Awarded Contract From Qatar Petroleum

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH invests $250 mln on Hilton, Marriott branded hotels in U.S.

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank Q4 Profit Rises

* Ooredoo Kuwait Q4 Profit Falls

* Kuwait’s Advanced Technology Signs Contract With MoH To Supply Devices, Automated System

OMAN

* Gulf Mushroom Products Board Proposes FY Dividend

* Ooredoo Oman Board Recommends FY Dividend

BAHRAIN

* Arab Banking Corporation Q4 Profit Falls

* Zain Bahrain Q4 Profit Falls

* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q4 Profit Rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)