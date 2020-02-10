MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 10

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets stem losses as China returns to work but sentiment jittery
* Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads most of Gulf lower; Aramco rebounds
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as coronavirus fears counters China economic data
* Azerbaijan likely to support deeper OPEC+ oil output cuts
* EXCLUSIVE-South Africa seeks to unlock stalled arms sales to Saudi, UAE
* U.S. warns Israel against ‘unilateral’ West Bank moves
* China slowly returns to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record
* TMG Holding Says Amr El Kady Joins As Deputy CEO And MD
* SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
* MEDIA-Saudi venture fund STV hires Google’s Jakovljevic to help build tech unicorns
* Depa Secures Five Muvi Cinemas Projects In KSA
* Saudi’s Al Kathiri FY Profit Rises
* Al Hokair Group Accepts Resignation Of Omar Sami Samara As CEO
* Abu Dhabi in talks with banks for new debt issues – sources
* Air Arabia 2019 revenue up 15% on lower fuel prices
* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q4 Profit Falls
* Emirates Insurance FY Profit Falls
* Dubai Crown Prince Approves Decision To Waive Dubai Government Services Fees- WAM
* National Bank Of Fujairah FY Profit Falls
* DXB Entertainments Q4 Loss Narrows
* Qatargas signs long term LNG supply agreement to Kuwait
* Integrated Holding Qatar Unit Awarded Contract From Qatar Petroleum
* Bahrain’s GFH invests $250 mln on Hilton, Marriott branded hotels in U.S.
* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank Q4 Profit Rises
* Ooredoo Kuwait Q4 Profit Falls
* Kuwait’s Advanced Technology Signs Contract With MoH To Supply Devices, Automated System
* Gulf Mushroom Products Board Proposes FY Dividend
* Ooredoo Oman Board Recommends FY Dividend
* Arab Banking Corporation Q4 Profit Falls
* Zain Bahrain Q4 Profit Falls
* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q4 Profit Rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)