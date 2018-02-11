MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 11

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Israeli jet shot down after bombing Iranian site in Syria

* Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for more swings as U.S. inflation specter rises

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end bumpy week up sharply; oil prices drop 3 pct

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region flat to lower; cement shares jump again in Saudi

* Oil skids to biggest weekly loss in 2 years amid market turmoil

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firm dollar, heads for second weekly loss

* Sovereign investors scoop up emerging market IPOs in 2017

* Egypt launches major assault on militants ahead of election

* No sign of France reviewing weapons sales to Saudi-led Yemen coalition - sources

* ANALYSIS-Trump ‘energy dominance’ policy pits Washington against Moscow

* Iran says it can discuss other issues if nuclear deal successful

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. not planning to contribute money at Iraq reconstruction conference -officials

EGYPT

* Egypt wants more market stability before Eurobond issue - minister

* Egypt inflation falls to lowest levels since currency float - c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Switzerland’s Clariant halts strategic update pending talks with SABIC [nL8N1PZ5QX

* Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports seeks approval for stock market listing -sources

* Israel hopeful about Saudi overflights for airliners to Tel Aviv

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Group led by India’s ONGC to buy stake in UAE’s ADNOC oil concession -sources

* Emaar Properties $1.8 bln profit in 2017 was before depreciation -company

* Cofco builds Dubai soft commodities hub targeting global reach- Bloomberg

* UAE loan growth to be 5-6 pct in 2018, driven by corporate sector -official

QATAR

* Qatar’s Mayhoola, Fosun vie for control of French fashion label Lanvin - sources

* S&P Says Qatar Ratings Affirmed At ‘Aa-/A-1+’ Outlook Negative

* Qatar central bank warns against trading in bitcoin

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sets March crude OSP to Asia - industry source

OMAN

* Oman preparing dollar Islamic bond sale – sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)