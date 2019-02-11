MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 11

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, looming U.S.-China trade talks in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slides on weakness in blue-chips, UAE hit by property woes

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady on global growth concerns; trade talks in focus

* Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count rise, trade concerns

* Turkey to scrap VAT on books, printed media, Erdogan says

* Algeria’s President Bouteflika to seek fifth term - APS agency

* UN-recognised govt of Libya says its forces reach El Sharara oil field

* E. Libyan force stops plane in campaign for south

* Lebanon economy needs urgent “surgery” to avoid collapse- PM Hariri

* Yemen aims to export about 75,000 bpd oil in 2019-Minister

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 68,000 T of Chinese white rice in purchase tender

* Egypt’s urban inflation rises to 12.7 pct in January

* Egypt forecasts weaker average exchange rate for FY 2018/19

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 920.7 Mln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week

* Saudi Arabia says has ‘nothing to do’ with Bezos-AMI dispute

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE issues decree to convert Abu Dhabi Company for Energy into a joint stock company -WAM

* Dubai’s Al Khaleej sugar re-starts after shutdown

* MEDIA-RAKBANK expects higher earnings and will issue $500 million bond in 2019-The National

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar to raise LNG capacity to 110 mln t/yr by 2023 -Qatar Gas CEO

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Warba Bank Signs Agreement to Buy Stake in KMEFIC

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Bank ABC FY Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Alba Says No Dividend For Year 2018