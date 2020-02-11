MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 11

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce, China factories fight to re-start

* Oil gains 1% as short-sellers take profit; investors still wary over coronavirus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major gulf markets gain; QNB drags Qatar lower

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as virus fears counter firmer equities

* More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack

* United States to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy - Iraqi officials

* Slain commander Soleimani sought stability -Iranian president

* Libyan oil revenues fall to zero in Jan as ports blocked -central bank data

* Oil producers still in talks over extending output cut -Algeria minister

* Algeria plans to develop bond, stock markets to ease financial pressure

* Sudan seeks U.S. help on subsidy payments, dollar transfers -finance minister

* Iran cuts March Iranian light, heavy crude prices to Asia - pricing document

* Israel’s Elbit Systems wins $136 mln in contracts in Asia-Pacific

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for March 21-31 shipment

* Egypt’s core inflation at 2.7% in January from 2.4 pct in December -central bank

* Egypt slashes energy subsidy spending in second half of 2019

* Egyptian pound strengthens to three-year high

* Egypt sells $984.8 mln in dollar T-bills at yield of 3.49%-c.bank

* Egypt’s Canal Sugar to start production in 2021 - CEO

* Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises to 7.2% in Jan- Capmas

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* NMC Health reveals KKR, GK approaches as founder Shetty steps back

* TIMELINE-NMC Health’s expansion and ailments

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD to raise $500 mln in bonds

* UAE restores postal service to Qatar despite protracted dispute

* ADNOC unit to lease LNG vessel to Singapore’s Atlantic Gulf & Pacific - WAM

* Maybank Islamic to arrange Gulf sukuk, opens Dubai branch

QATAR

* Qatar moves to forward pricing for crude loading in March - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain deficit shrinks to 4.7% of GDP in 2019

* Bahrain committed to supporting additional oil production cut -minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)