MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 11

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce, China factories fight to re-start
* Oil gains 1% as short-sellers take profit; investors still wary over coronavirus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major gulf markets gain; QNB drags Qatar lower
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as virus fears counter firmer equities
* More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack
* United States to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy - Iraqi officials
* Slain commander Soleimani sought stability -Iranian president
* Libyan oil revenues fall to zero in Jan as ports blocked -central bank data
* Oil producers still in talks over extending output cut -Algeria minister
* Algeria plans to develop bond, stock markets to ease financial pressure
* Sudan seeks U.S. help on subsidy payments, dollar transfers -finance minister
* Iran cuts March Iranian light, heavy crude prices to Asia - pricing document
* Israel’s Elbit Systems wins $136 mln in contracts in Asia-Pacific
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for March 21-31 shipment
* Egypt’s core inflation at 2.7% in January from 2.4 pct in December -central bank
* Egypt slashes energy subsidy spending in second half of 2019
* Egyptian pound strengthens to three-year high
* Egypt sells $984.8 mln in dollar T-bills at yield of 3.49%-c.bank
* Egypt’s Canal Sugar to start production in 2021 - CEO
* Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises to 7.2% in Jan- Capmas
* NMC Health reveals KKR, GK approaches as founder Shetty steps back
* TIMELINE-NMC Health’s expansion and ailments
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD to raise $500 mln in bonds
* UAE restores postal service to Qatar despite protracted dispute
* ADNOC unit to lease LNG vessel to Singapore’s Atlantic Gulf & Pacific - WAM
* Maybank Islamic to arrange Gulf sukuk, opens Dubai branch
* Qatar moves to forward pricing for crude loading in March - sources
* Bahrain deficit shrinks to 4.7% of GDP in 2019
* Bahrain deficit shrinks to 4.7% of GDP in 2019

* Bahrain committed to supporting additional oil production cut -minister