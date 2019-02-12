MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 12

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesay. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge up, US futures rise on hope for no US govt shutdown

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on most Gulf markets; Dubai, Qatar lead losses

* PRECIOUS- Gold inches down as trade worries boost dollar

* Oil prices rise on OPEC output cuts, as U.S. sanctions bite

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks gain on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions

* Trump objects to measure ending U.S. support for Saudis in Yemen war

* INSIGHT-Qatar revamps investment strategy after Kushner building bailout

* Militant Iran taunts U.S. on revolution’s 40th birthday

* Russia, Turkey agree on decisive action in Syria’s Idlib - RIA

* China-backed AIIB to maintain prudent approach to financing -president

EGYPT

* Egypt to see gas boost from BP fields, Zohr as Cairo returns to export market

* Egypt sells $1.014 billion in one-year dollar T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s SAMA Launches Regulatory Sandbox For Financial Institutions And Fintechs

* Saudi’s Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Q3 Profit Falls

* OPEC, Russia draft cooperation charter offers no formal body -document

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Oil market to reach balance in Q1 -UAE energy minister

* UK approaches Gulf countries on post-Brexit trade pact - UAE minister

* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC seeks to expand downstream investment in Asia

* Franklin Templeton, Actera eyeing Abraaj’s Turkey funds -sources

QATAR

* Industries Qatar reports annual net profit jumps 52 pct -statement

* Vodafone Qatar posts first-ever annual profit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Ajial Real Estate Entertainment Q4 Loss Widens

* Kuwait’s United Projects For Aviation Services Q4 Profit Falls

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini footballer arrives in Australia after release from Thailand - TV

OMAN

* Shell Oman Receives Letter Of Intent To Supply Aviation Fuel To Oman Air