MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 12

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

* Oil jumps as slowdown in new China coronavirus cases eases fuel demand concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai hit by weak corporate earnings; Egypt edges up

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as new virus cases fall, but concerns remain

* China’s Xi says virus prevention, control work having positive results

* Venezuela backs OPEC+ recommendation to cut crude output -oil ministry

* U.S. not concerned by any new OPEC output cut, Brouillette says

* NATO willing to expand Iraqi training mission to meet Trump demand

* Afghan president says Pompeo reports progress in U.S.-Taliban talks

* Lebanon government wins confidence vote as protests rock Beirut

* INSIGHT-Tehran-backed Hezbollah steps in to guide Iraqi militias in Soleimani’s wake

* ANALYSIS-From wind power to cow manure: oil traders seek new profit recipe

* FACTBOX-Big oil traders start investing in renewables

* Palestinians’ Abbas, at UN, says U.S. offers Palestinians ‘Swiss cheese’ state

* Sudan agrees ex-president Bashir should appear before ICC over Darfur

* Turkey says 51 Syrian soldiers killed as rebels hit back in Idlib

* NOC oil output drops to 183,265 bpd

* Jordan buys 60,000 T hard wheat in tender -trade

* Algeria buys around 660,000 tonnes wheat in tender

* Iran says Canada’s complaint over Ukrainian plane crash lacks legal basis

EGYPT

* Egypt talking to IMF about technical assistance

* Egypt paid more than 80% of due to foreign oil firms - minister

* Egypt’s power subsidy falls to zero in second half of 2019

* Egypt’s GASC buys 360,000 T of Romanian and Russian wheat for March 21-31 shipment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-Qatar talks to end lengthy Gulf dispute falter -sources

* Saudi Arabia wary of costly slow response as virus knocks oil -sources

* Riyad Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk issue

* Saudi Arabia’s PIF plans to have 1,000 employees by end of year

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s oversupplied property sector to add more new homes in 2020

* DAMAC slips to first loss since 2010 as Dubai property market lags

* UAE’s Gargash says we support calls for de-escalation with Iran -Arabiya TV

QATAR

* Air Italy goes into liquidation

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank to sell $750 mln 5-yr sukuk