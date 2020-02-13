MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 13

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies stock rally
* Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Middle Eastern stocks decline as Qatar leads losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as surge in virus cases dents risk-taking
* OPEC says coronavirus to trim 2020 oil demand, weighs output cut
* IMF says Lebanon requests technical help on economy, debt
* Haftar’s forces in Libya ban U.N. flights to embattled capital
* NATO willing to expand Iraqi training mission to meet Trump demand
* Lawyers ask U.S., Britain to arrest UAE officials for war crimes in Yemen
* Sudan to continue to subsidise bread but with “justice” -trade minister
* EU to give Turkey more time to avoid tax blacklisting - sources
* Iraqi authorities reopen Baghdad bridge shut for months by protests
* U.N. report names 112 companies doing business with Israeli settlements
* Iran vows “crushing response” to any Israeli action against regional interests
* SoftBank executive flags some 50 ‘winners’ in $100 bln Vision Fund
* Softbank’s Vision Fund 2 stalls as key backers opt out
* BRIEF-Alexandria Mineral Oils Signs MoU With Chevron International
* Italy’s Edison starts exploratory drilling for gas in Egypt
* Russian, Saudi firms discuss joint projects, $10 bln investment - RDIF
* Saudi Arabia cuts March crude supply to some Asian buyers - sources
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q4 Profit Edges Up
* Dubai court rules against superyacht freeze order in divorce battle
* First Abu Dhabi Bank sells 450 mln sterling bonds
* Dubai developer Emaar sees fourth quarter profit slip
* UAE’s Dana Gas receives bids for Egyptian assets
* BRIEF-Dubai Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Qatar’s QAMCO Posts FY Profit Of 80 Mln Riyals
* BRIEF-Zain Kuwait Q4 Profit Up 8%
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s GFH Q4 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-National Bank Of Bahrain FY Profit Rises
