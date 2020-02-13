MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 13

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies stock rally

* Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Middle Eastern stocks decline as Qatar leads losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as surge in virus cases dents risk-taking

* OPEC says coronavirus to trim 2020 oil demand, weighs output cut

* IMF says Lebanon requests technical help on economy, debt

* Haftar’s forces in Libya ban U.N. flights to embattled capital

* NATO willing to expand Iraqi training mission to meet Trump demand

* Lawyers ask U.S., Britain to arrest UAE officials for war crimes in Yemen

* Sudan to continue to subsidise bread but with “justice” -trade minister

* EU to give Turkey more time to avoid tax blacklisting - sources

* Iraqi authorities reopen Baghdad bridge shut for months by protests

* U.N. report names 112 companies doing business with Israeli settlements

* Iran vows “crushing response” to any Israeli action against regional interests

* SoftBank executive flags some 50 ‘winners’ in $100 bln Vision Fund

* Softbank’s Vision Fund 2 stalls as key backers opt out

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Alexandria Mineral Oils Signs MoU With Chevron International

* Italy’s Edison starts exploratory drilling for gas in Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Russian, Saudi firms discuss joint projects, $10 bln investment - RDIF

* Saudi Arabia cuts March crude supply to some Asian buyers - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q4 Profit Edges Up

* Dubai court rules against superyacht freeze order in divorce battle

* First Abu Dhabi Bank sells 450 mln sterling bonds

* Dubai developer Emaar sees fourth quarter profit slip

* UAE’s Dana Gas receives bids for Egyptian assets

* BRIEF-Dubai Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar’s QAMCO Posts FY Profit Of 80 Mln Riyals

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Zain Kuwait Q4 Profit Up 8%

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s GFH Q4 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Bahrain FY Profit Rises