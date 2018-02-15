MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 15

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally despite US inflation spike, dollar on defensive

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Kuwait outperform in mixed region

* Oil extends gains on Saudi commitment to cut, weak dollar

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady near 2-1/2-week high as dollar dips

* Middle East Crude-April cargoes sell at discounts on lower demand

* COLUMN-OPEC pact likely to evolve rather than terminate: Kemp

* Tunisian central bank governor resigns on prime minister’s request

* Sovereign investors favour tech, property deals in 2016-17, report says

* Allies promise Iraq $30 billion, falling short of Baghdad’s appeal

* Turkish Dec current account deficit $7.7 billion, more than forecast

* Sudan inflation spikes to 52.37 pct in January after currency slide

* Libya’s supreme court blocks legal challenges to draft constitution

* S.Korea’s Iran crude imports for January down 47 pct y/y -customs

* Data indicate high compliance with oil cuts in Jan - OPEC’s Barkindo

* Tillerson says U.S. Mideast peace plan “fairly well advanced”

* As Iran rial hits record low, police crack down on money changers

* Algeria’s Sonatrach, Italy’s Saipem agree to end disputes - executives

* Iraq wheat, rice imports to depend on local harvest in 2018 - minister

* Turkey to prioritise inflation, current account, Simsek says

* U.N. chief set to appoint Britain’s Martin Griffiths as Yemen envoy

* Mali’s debut sale of Islamic bonds to fund social housing

EGYPT

* Egyptian authorities detain former Islamist presidential candidate

* Egypt tax revenues rise by 61 pct y/y in H1 of 2017/18

* Egypt says signs seismic survey deal with Schlumberger

* Egypt’s GDP growth for Q2 of 2017/18 fiscal year at around 5.3 pct - minister

* Egypt issues $4 billion in Eurobonds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says prefers tighter oil market to early exit from cuts

* Citigroup said hired for first Saudi Arabia deal after reopening - Bloomberg

* Russia eyes multi-million-dollar Saudi investment deals, Aramco IPO

* Saudi’s Mobily Q4 losses widen, customers decline

* Saudi Aramco’s March crude output will be 100,000 bpd below Feb level -ministry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s VPS Healthcare in IPO talks, eyeing London listing - The National

* UAE telco Etisalat Q4 profit falls 12 pct

* Emaar Properties Q4 quarterly profit dips amid higher costs

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 12

* Dubai property firm DAMAC Q4 profit plunges 47 pct

* Dubai-listed Arabtec swings to Q4 net profit

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar inflation edges up in January as transport costs jump

KUWAIT

BAHRAIN

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth slows in December

