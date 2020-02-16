MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 16

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up with positive chipmaker forecast, oil gains for the week

* Oil rises over 1% on hopes demand will rebound from coronavirus effect

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses ease on lacklustre results

* PRECIOUS-Gold poised for a weekly gain as virus fears lift safe-haven demand

* Turkey denies flouting agreement with Russia in Syria’s Idlib province

* Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown

* Libya faces financial crisis due to oil blockade - PM

* Turkey says Libya’s Haftar violating ceasefire, must be stopped

* Tunisia talks on cabinet press on amid risk of new election

* Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians

* Despite Yemen violence spike, Saudi says talks with Houthis progressing

* White House memo says strike on Iranian commander responded to past attacks

* West Karoun oilfields production up five-fold in past 6 yrs- Iran oil minister

* Canada’s Trudeau demands from Iran independent probe into downed airliner

* U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran

* U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran warmaking ability

* Iran starts election campaign with thousands barred from standing

* Iran says it will strike U.S. and Israel if they make the ‘slightest error’

* U.S. warship in Arabian Sea seizes suspected Iranian weapons

* Israeli mayor orders Palestinian ‘surrender’ billboards removed

* Lebanon ex-premier Hariri blames political rivals for crisis

* Lebanon lowers benchmark interest rates - banking association statement

* Lebanon government forms committee to study Eurobond issue - local television

* TIMELINE-Algeria’s year of protest and turmoil

* Jordan issues tender to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

EGYPT

* Egypt agrees with five energy firms on exploration in Mediterranean - minister

* Egypt’s jobless rate drops to 8% in fourth quarter 2019 - state agency

* Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to report 2019 results on March 16

* Chevron prepares to restart Wafra oilfield on Saudi-Kuwaiti border

* Saudi minister denies any plans for crown prince to meet Israeli PM

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* NMC Health’s vice chairman quits as further shareholder twists emerge

* DP World To Acquire Stake In Port Of Yuzhny

QATAR

* Qatar says talks to end Gulf dispute were suspended in January

* Qatar lines up warm-up date for top Euro 2020 contenders

* Qatar’s Ooredoo group’s net profit at 1.7 billion riyals in 2019 - statement

* Qatar says ready to re-route energy cargoes to China after virus spread

KUWAIT

OMAN

* Oman’s oil output reaches 958,270 bpd in January - agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)