MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 16

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up with positive chipmaker forecast, oil gains for the week
* Oil rises over 1% on hopes demand will rebound from coronavirus effect
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses ease on lacklustre results
* PRECIOUS-Gold poised for a weekly gain as virus fears lift safe-haven demand
* Turkey denies flouting agreement with Russia in Syria’s Idlib province
* Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown
* Libya faces financial crisis due to oil blockade - PM
* Turkey says Libya’s Haftar violating ceasefire, must be stopped
* Tunisia talks on cabinet press on amid risk of new election
* Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians
* Despite Yemen violence spike, Saudi says talks with Houthis progressing
* White House memo says strike on Iranian commander responded to past attacks
* West Karoun oilfields production up five-fold in past 6 yrs- Iran oil minister
* Canada’s Trudeau demands from Iran independent probe into downed airliner
* U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran
* U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran warmaking ability
* Iran starts election campaign with thousands barred from standing
* Iran says it will strike U.S. and Israel if they make the ‘slightest error’
* U.S. warship in Arabian Sea seizes suspected Iranian weapons
* Israeli mayor orders Palestinian ‘surrender’ billboards removed
* Lebanon ex-premier Hariri blames political rivals for crisis
* Lebanon lowers benchmark interest rates - banking association statement
* Lebanon government forms committee to study Eurobond issue - local television
* TIMELINE-Algeria’s year of protest and turmoil
* Jordan issues tender to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley
* Egypt agrees with five energy firms on exploration in Mediterranean - minister
* Egypt’s jobless rate drops to 8% in fourth quarter 2019 - state agency
* Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner
* Saudi Aramco to report 2019 results on March 16
* Chevron prepares to restart Wafra oilfield on Saudi-Kuwaiti border
* Saudi minister denies any plans for crown prince to meet Israeli PM
* NMC Health’s vice chairman quits as further shareholder twists emerge
* DP World To Acquire Stake In Port Of Yuzhny
* Qatar says talks to end Gulf dispute were suspended in January
* Qatar lines up warm-up date for top Euro 2020 contenders
* Qatar’s Ooredoo group’s net profit at 1.7 billion riyals in 2019 - statement
* Qatar says ready to re-route energy cargoes to China after virus spread
* Chevron prepares to restart Wafra oilfield on Saudi-Kuwaiti border
* Oman’s oil output reaches 958,270 bpd in January - agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)