MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 17

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hover around 3-week highs on Chinese support measures

* Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leads most of Gulf lower, blue chips hurt Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-week high on uncertainty over virus impact

* Rouhani says Iran will never yield to U.S. pressure for talks

* PREVIEW-Khamenei loyalists may tighten grip at Iran election

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar delays partnerships for natural gas expansion amid price collapse-sources

* Syrian forces seize most of Aleppo province, on eve of Turkey-Russia talks

* S&P Global warns $40 oil could leave Gulf close to junk

* Crisis puts Lebanon’s survival at stake, Hezbollah warns

EGYPT

* Netanyahu says Israeli planes have started overflying Sudan

* Orascom Development Holding Says Brings Kent College to open its first Egyptian campus in O West

* Egypt’s Beltone Financial Holding Board Approves Capital Increase

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Dar Al Arkan mandates bank ahead of sukuk offering-document

* Saudi’s Al-Omran Industrial And Trading Board Appoves To Request For Moving To Main Market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* S&P downgrades emirate of Sharjah rating to BBB

* Dubai-listed Arabtec swings to annual loss, blames real estate slowdown

* First Abu Dhabi Bank Raises Over 3 Bln dirhams

* MEDIA-UAE foreign minister wants quick free trade deal with UK- The Telegraph

* ADPower, Marubeni Form Consortium To Develop Independent Thermal Power Plant In UAE

* Bank Of Sharjah FY Profit Rises

QATAR

* Qatar Electricity And Water FY Profit Falls

* QNB Financial Services Receives License As A Liquidity Provider

KUWAIT

* Kuwait, Saudi Arabia start trial oil pumping from divided zone - Kuwait minister

* Kuwait appoints Barak Ali Barak as finance minister - emiri decree

* Kuwait’s KAMCO Investment Acquires Office Property In Santa Clara, California

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Ithmaar Holding Posts FY Profit

* Bahrain’s Alba Appoints Ali Al Baqali As CEO

OMAN

* Oman sees biggest Gulf clash risk in Strait of Hormuz

* Oman sees biggest Gulf clash risk in Strait of Hormuz

* Oman's Ominvest Says Jabreen Capital's Board Approves Stake Sale In Ominvest (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)