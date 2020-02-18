MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 18

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after Apple warns on coronavirus impact

* Oil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Middle Eastern stocks gain; Qatar bucks trend

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on mounting business impact from virus outbreak

* Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo, air strikes under way

* Libya’s rival factions dig in for long conflict

* Snubbed by Gulf, Lebanon’s PM Diab hosts Iranian official

* UN envoy condemns use of birdshot against Iraqi protesters

* Tunisian president to call early poll if govt loses vote of confidence

EGYPT

* Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia crude exports unchanged at 7.37 mln bpd in December 2019

* Saudi Arabia’ fiscal deficit could be 7.4% in 2020, 8.1% in 2021 - S&P

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World returns to full state ownership, takes on $8.1 bln debt

* NMC Health founder Shetty resigns as co-chairman in latest blow

* Coronavirus could hurt Dubai’s tourism, raises Oman risks: S&P

* UAE issues operating licence for Arab world’s first nuclear plant

QATAR

* BRIEF-Doha Bank Board Proposes Issuance Of AT1 Or Tier II Capital Instruments

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar delays partnerships for natural gas expansion amid price collapse-sources

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-KFH Applies To Competition Protection Agency For Examination Of AUB Acquisition

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s BBK Q4 Profit Rises

OMAN

* Oman’s economic risk higher in 2020 because of oil demand, China exposure - S&P (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)