MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 18

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after Apple warns on coronavirus impact
* Oil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Middle Eastern stocks gain; Qatar bucks trend
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on mounting business impact from virus outbreak
* Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo, air strikes under way
* Libya’s rival factions dig in for long conflict
* Snubbed by Gulf, Lebanon’s PM Diab hosts Iranian official
* UN envoy condemns use of birdshot against Iraqi protesters
* Tunisian president to call early poll if govt loses vote of confidence
* Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy
* Saudi Arabia crude exports unchanged at 7.37 mln bpd in December 2019
* Saudi Arabia’ fiscal deficit could be 7.4% in 2020, 8.1% in 2021 - S&P
* DP World returns to full state ownership, takes on $8.1 bln debt
* NMC Health founder Shetty resigns as co-chairman in latest blow
* Coronavirus could hurt Dubai’s tourism, raises Oman risks: S&P
* UAE issues operating licence for Arab world’s first nuclear plant
* BRIEF-Doha Bank Board Proposes Issuance Of AT1 Or Tier II Capital Instruments
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar delays partnerships for natural gas expansion amid price collapse-sources
* BRIEF-KFH Applies To Competition Protection Agency For Examination Of AUB Acquisition
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s BBK Q4 Profit Rises
