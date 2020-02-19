MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 19

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares nudge up as virus spread slows, euro fragile
* Oil gains as optimism grows economic impact of coronavirus outbreak may be brief
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks drop ahead of c.bank meet, Mobily weighs on Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus
* POLL-Turkey’s cenbank seen easing again with 50-point cut
* Aramco Trading locks in long-term deal for Kuwaiti oil supply
* IMF confirms staff visit to Lebanon this week
* Libya oil production at 123,537 bpd as of Feb.18 -NOC statement
* NOC evacuates fuel vessels from Tripoli port, halts offloading after Haftar forces strike
* Russian and Saudi energy ministers discuss cooperation within OPEC+
* Khamenei says voting in Iran’s election ‘a religious duty’
* Saudi’s ATC signs first annual deal with KPC to buy Kuwaiti crude - sources
* Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank sells $1.5 billion 10-yr Islamic bonds
* Grifols to help Saudi Arabia produce blood plasma medicines
* Islamic Development Bank starts marketing dollar sukuk
* Saudi inflation up in January for second consecutive month
* Saudi Arabia’s crude oil stockpiles fall in Dec - JODI data
* Saudi’s Mobily plunges on profit estimate miss
* Saudi’s Thob Al Aseel Qtrly Profit Rises
* NMC Health Says Continues To Seek Clarity From B R Shetty In Relation To Shareholding Arrangements
* Emirates Telecommunications Board Proposes H2 Divid
end
* National Bank Of Umm Al Qaiwain Says 11% FY Dividend Approved By UAE Central Bank
* Deyaar Begins Handover Of Second Midtown District, Dania
* Petrofac secures contracts worth $1.65 bln from state-owned ADNOC
* UAE’s ADNOC awards $1.65 bln contracts for Dalma gas project
* DAE Receives Full Prepayment Of Note Receivable
* First Abu Dhabi Bank Says Arif Shaikh To Retire As Group CRO
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD markets 10-yr kangaroo bonds
* Doha Bank slumps on weak FY earnings
* Baladna Food Industries Board Appoints Malcolm Jordan As CEO For Baladna
* Kuwait’s Aqar Real Estate Investments Q4 Profit Rises
* GFH And Its Investors Acquire 70% Stake In Marshal
* Oman National Engineering And Investment Board Proposes FY Dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)