MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 2

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slump on China virus economic concerns, gold gains

* Oil slides as virus outbreak shakes economic growth predictions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses mixed; Telecom Egypt continues rally

* PRECIOUS-Gold set for best month in five as virus stifles risk appetite

* Russia ready to hasten OPEC+ meeting to Feb on coronavirus

* FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus

* Palestinians cut ties with Israel, U.S. after rejecting peace plan

* Japanese warship departs for Gulf to patrol oil lifeline

* Jihadist car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-government forces in Aleppo

* Erdogan says Turkey may launch Syria offensive if Idlib attacks continue

* New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters

* Iraq top cleric condemns use of force against protest camps, urges early election

* Tunisian banks lend government about $500 mln

* Tunisian annual inflation slows to 5.8% year/year

* Yemen’s Houthis say recent attacks on Aramco, airports in response to air strikes

* Lebanon finance minister asks banks to cut interest rates

* U.S. says first shipments of medicine to Iran delivered via Swiss humanitarian channel

* U.S. renews waivers on Iran nuclear work, but sanctions top Iran nuclear official

EGYPT

* Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death

* Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan say final agreement on Blue Nile dam ready by next month

* Vodafone stake sale needs Egyptian regulatory approval

* Telecom Egypt’s shares open up 10% following Saudi Telecom bid for Vodafone Egypt stake

* Four Saudi aquaculture firms agree to merge

SAUDI ARABIA

* SAMA launches licenses for non-bank financial institutions -statement

* Saudi bank lending jumps on mortgages, Aramco IPO boosts money supply

* Saudi Arabia opens talks on possible Feb OPEC+ meeting after oil price slide

* Sinopec’s Tianjin refinery plans major overhaul, revamp for cleaner fuel - source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Kuwait advises against travelling to China, calls citizens there to leave - state news agency

QATAR

* Qatar Airways suspends flights to mainland China (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)