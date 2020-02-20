MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 20

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as virus’ global impact puts markets on edge

* Oil rises on supply worries, while virus-led demand concerns ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads most of Gulf higher; Dubai bucks the trend

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 7-yr peak as China bids to cushion virus impact

* INSIGHT-Manufacturers entangled in logistical nightmare as virus-hit China limps back to work

* EXCLUSIVE-Coronavirus poses risk to modest pickup in global growth - G20 draft communique

* U.S. sanctions on Rosneft Trading seen shifting crude flows

* Lebanon speaker Berri calls for Eurobond restructuring

* NEWSMAKER-Iranian ‘action man’ sets sights on parliament

* Russia and Turkey failed to reach agreement at Syria talks - Lavrov

* Syria’s Aleppo airport receives first scheduled flight in eight years

* Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defence minister, who is unharmed

* Pompeo says prepared to talk to Iran “anytime”, pressure to continue

* Tunisia names new governmnet, avoids risk of early election

* Libya govt, Haftar’s forces dim hopes of salvaging U.N. ceasefire talks

* Revolutionary squads guard Sudan’s bakeries to battle corruption

* Iraqi PM-designate says he has picked cabinet, seeks vote of confidence

* Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - Mehr news agency

* Iran won’t hand over ‘damaged’ black box of Ukraine plane-ministers

* ANALYSIS-Lebanon’s bondholders braced for losses as debt crunch looms

* Crisis drives Lebanese abroad in search of better future

* Iran’s SLAL tenders to buy up to 200,000 tonnes corn - trade

* Jordan buys total 120,000 tonnes feed barley in tender

* Tunisia tenders to buy 75,000 tonnes feed barley - trade

EGYPT

* WHO says man with coronavirus in Egypt is recovering, no longer a carrier

* Egypt posts GDP growth of 5.6% in 6 months to Dec

* Egypt has strategic wheat reserves for 4.7 months

SAUDI ARABIA

* Pompeo in Saudi Arabia to talk Iran, economy and human rights

* Islamic Development Bank sells $2 bln five-year sukuk - document

* Saudi Dar Al Arkan sells $400 mln seven-year sukuk - document

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Citi, Deutsche start talks to sell $9 bln Dubai port company debt - sources

* UAE regulator to investigate Pakistan bank for money laundering

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD sells A$700 mln 10-yr kangaroo bonds

* Abu Dhabi announces 10 bln dirham infrastructure tenders - WAM

* Soccer-City CEO says allegations untrue and “about politics”

QATAR

* Qatar Airways spends $600 mln to lift stake in BA owner to 25%

* QP sells April-loading al-Shaheen crude at small premiums on average-sources

* FACTBOX-Qatar’s investments in Britain: Barclays, Sainsbury’s, Harrods and IAG

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti parliament to investigate Airbus aircraft orders

* Kuwait parliament approves bill to establish sharia board - KUNA

* Kuwait posts 2.3 bln dinars deficit in period April 2019-Jan 2020

OMAN

* Oman grants gas exploration concession to Total and Thailand’s PTTEP -ministry

* French judges step up Ghosn probe over palace party, Oman dealings (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)