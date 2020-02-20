MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 20

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as virus’ global impact puts markets on edge
* Oil rises on supply worries, while virus-led demand concerns ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads most of Gulf higher; Dubai bucks the trend
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 7-yr peak as China bids to cushion virus impact
* INSIGHT-Manufacturers entangled in logistical nightmare as virus-hit China limps back to work
* EXCLUSIVE-Coronavirus poses risk to modest pickup in global growth - G20 draft communique
* U.S. sanctions on Rosneft Trading seen shifting crude flows
* Lebanon speaker Berri calls for Eurobond restructuring
* NEWSMAKER-Iranian ‘action man’ sets sights on parliament
* Russia and Turkey failed to reach agreement at Syria talks - Lavrov
* Syria’s Aleppo airport receives first scheduled flight in eight years
* Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defence minister, who is unharmed
* Pompeo says prepared to talk to Iran “anytime”, pressure to continue
* Tunisia names new governmnet, avoids risk of early election
* Libya govt, Haftar’s forces dim hopes of salvaging U.N. ceasefire talks
* Revolutionary squads guard Sudan’s bakeries to battle corruption
* Iraqi PM-designate says he has picked cabinet, seeks vote of confidence
* Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - Mehr news agency
* Iran won’t hand over ‘damaged’ black box of Ukraine plane-ministers
* ANALYSIS-Lebanon’s bondholders braced for losses as debt crunch looms
* Crisis drives Lebanese abroad in search of better future
* Iran’s SLAL tenders to buy up to 200,000 tonnes corn - trade
* Jordan buys total 120,000 tonnes feed barley in tender
* Tunisia tenders to buy 75,000 tonnes feed barley - trade
* WHO says man with coronavirus in Egypt is recovering, no longer a carrier
* Egypt posts GDP growth of 5.6% in 6 months to Dec
* Egypt has strategic wheat reserves for 4.7 months
* Pompeo in Saudi Arabia to talk Iran, economy and human rights
* Islamic Development Bank sells $2 bln five-year sukuk - document
* Saudi Dar Al Arkan sells $400 mln seven-year sukuk - document
* Citi, Deutsche start talks to sell $9 bln Dubai port company debt - sources
* UAE regulator to investigate Pakistan bank for money laundering
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD sells A$700 mln 10-yr kangaroo bonds
* Abu Dhabi announces 10 bln dirham infrastructure tenders - WAM
* Soccer-City CEO says allegations untrue and “about politics”
* Qatar Airways spends $600 mln to lift stake in BA owner to 25%
* QP sells April-loading al-Shaheen crude at small premiums on average-sources
* FACTBOX-Qatar’s investments in Britain: Barclays, Sainsbury’s, Harrods and IAG
* Kuwaiti parliament to investigate Airbus aircraft orders
* Kuwait parliament approves bill to establish sharia board - KUNA
* Kuwait posts 2.3 bln dinars deficit in period April 2019-Jan 2020
* Oman grants gas exploration concession to Total and Thailand’s PTTEP -ministry
* French judges step up Ghosn probe over palace party, Oman dealings (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)