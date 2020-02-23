MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 23

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying

* Oil slides 1% on renewed fears over toll from coronavirus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher, Doha Bank lifts Qatar

* PRECIOUS-Gold surges 1.5% on growing coronavirus concerns

* Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, two dead- officials

* Hardline Guards make early gains in restricted Iran election

* G20 sees need to coordinate coronavirus response as IMF trims growth forecasts

* ANALYSIS-Iran’s “cup of poison”? Hardline win may point to eventual US talks

* Syrian bomb kills 16th Turkish soldier this month in Idlib

* Lebanon confirms first case of coronavirus, two more suspected

* EXCLUSIVE-Aramco to win unconditional EU clearance for $69 bln SABIC deal - sources

* Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Yemen missiles ahead of G20 meeting

EGYPT

* Egyptian court acquits Mubarak’s sons of illicit share trading

* Egypt’s central bank keeps overnight interest rates steady

* Egyptair to resume flights to China from next week - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi economy set to grow this year, driven by non-oil sector - central bank [

* Aramco says it received approval for Jafurah gas field development

* Saudi Finance Ministry Signs A MoU With Italian Export Credit Agency

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE c.bank says monitoring job cuts in financial industry

* NMC founder Shetty appoints Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor-source

* Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks to arrange dollar sukuk issuance - document

QATAR

* Qatar accuses Saudi Arabia of hampering its access to Gulf meet on coronavirus

* Qatar Petroleum signs deal with Engie-owned French LNG terminal

* Ooredoo Launches Investigation On Expulsion Of Ooredoo Algeria’s CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Iran amid fears from coronavirus outbreak

* Kuwait Portland Cement Q4 Profit Falls

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco Q4 Profit Rises