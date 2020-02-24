MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 24

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety

* Oil prices skid on demand concerns as virus spreads globally

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on Saudi, Dubai as most major Gulf markets fall

* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 2% as virus spread spurs safe-haven demand

* EXCLUSIVE-If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

* Two wounded in Lebanon’s Tripoli after bomb blast in residential building - sources

* Imported camels evacuated from Libya’s capital after port comes under fire

* Eastern Libya forces say 16 Turkish soldiers killed in fighting

* Israeli jets strike Islamic Jihad targets in Syria and Gaza -Israeli military

* Pope appears to give thumbs down to Trump’s Mideast peace plan

* Algeria president urges spending rationalisation to ease financial problems

* Iraqi security forces kill one, wound seven in Baghdad - sources

* Al-Qaeda confirms death of AQAP leader Qassim Al-Raymi - Site Intelligence Group

* Iran announces low poll turnout, blames coronavirus “propaganda”

* Turkey shuts Iran border, halts flights due to coronavirus

* Earthquake in Turkey-Iran border region kills 9, injures more than 100

EGYPT

* Egypt to launch bid round in March for gold exploration in Eastern Desert - official

* MEDIA-Egypt’s Banque Misr to borrow $250 million amid Africa expansion- Bloomberg News

* Sawiris in talks to buy 51% stake in Egypt state-owned mining firm

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition says it foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen’s Houthis

* MEDIA-Saudi regulator seeks to raise capital levels for insurers - Bloomberg News

* Climate change gets first mention in G20 finance communique of Trump era

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE economy grew at 2.9% in 2019, central bank says

KUWAIT

* PepsiCo, Americana Renew Partnership for 6-year

OMAN

* Oman’s new ruler aims to reduce country’s debt