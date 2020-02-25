MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 25

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares try to stabilise as S&P futures bounce
* Oil bounces as investors hunt bargains; virus fears cap gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks slide on coronavirus jitters
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 7-year high, but virus fears limit losses
* France will back Lebanon, including an IMF plan
* Lebanon to appoint Cleary Gottlieb to advise on Eurobonds-source
* Netanyahu takes centre stage in Israeli election battle
* Bank of Israel holds key rate at 0.25%, cautions on coronavirus
* Gaza-Israel hostilities flare through second day with rocket attacks, air strikes
* Coronavirus kills 12 in Iran, 61 infected- health ministry
* Iran will be able to produce 1 bcm of gas per day from next month - oil minister
* Iraq reports first coronavirus case in Iranian student
* To preserve Shi’ite power in Iraq, Iran-backed groups turn to renegade cleric
* As Syrian forces advance on Idlib, families fear being trapped at Turkish border
* U.N. in talks with Turkey to boost Syria aid amid offensive
* U.S. Supreme Court open to more damages against Sudan over embassy bombings
* Eastern Libyan lawmakers not to join Geneva talk
* Libyan premier denounces Haftar as “war criminal” at U.N.
* Egypt raises cigarette prices after VAT amendments
* Egypt hails new ‘furniture city’ but many craftsmen unconvinced
* Egypt’s Heliopolis Co. shares fall 10% after no offers for partial management buyout
* Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain to resume Qatar post services despite dispute
* Family of top Egyptian militant says it has not been notified of his execution - lawyer
* Nigeria picks Egypt Air consortium for aviation venture
* Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
* Saudi Aramco CEO expects coronavirus impact on oil demand to be short-lived
* Largest Saudi oil refinery to shut June 1 for 5-6 weeks -plant manager
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO says buys 715,000 T wheat in tender
* UAE’s FAB to decide on Bank Audi Egypt acquisition in Q2
* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim posts modest annual growth, sees better 2020
* NMC founder Shetty had pledged 7 mln shares against debt
* TIMELINE-NMC Health’s expansion and ailments
* Bahrain civil aviation suspends flights from Dubai airport and Sharjah airport for 48 hours
* Kuwait suspends flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, Italy over coronavirus fears
* Kuwait suspends flights to and from Iraq over coronavirus fears - KUNA
* Iraq closes border crossing with Kuwait amid coronavirus spread
* Oman reports first two cases of coronavirus, halts flights to Iran - TV
* Qatar to quarantine passengers arriving from Iran, South Korea
