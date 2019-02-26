MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 26

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares fall from 5-mth highs, pound jumps on Brexit delay hopes
* MIDEAST STOCKS - Blue-chip banks pressure Saudi, property stocks impede Dubai
* PRECIOUS - Gold firms as trade hopes dent dollar; palladium surges to record
* Oil falls more than 3 pct as Trump blames OPEC for ‘too high’ prices
* Trump calls on OPEC to ‘relax,’ says oil prices are too high
* Iraq’s southern oil exports reach 3.565 mln bpd so far in February - oil executives
* Tunisia central bank says dinar hard to defend as reserves fall
* Israel urges EU to follow Britain in full blacklisting of Hezbollah
* Germany’s SPD wants to extend Saudi arms export halt despite UK-French pressure
* Britain to ban Lebanon’s Hezbollah as terrorist group -
* Turkey issues gold-linked bonds and sukuks
* Iraq President Salih says French IS detainees transferred to Iraq will be tried there
* Sudan president bans protests, regulates foreign currency trade
* American hostage in Yemen ‘reunited’ with family -Trump
* Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif, architect of nuclear deal, resigns
* Saudi’s SASCO Says Court Issues Ruling In Co’s Favor In Land Infringement Case
* Saudi’s Mouwasat Medical Services Board Proposes 1.75 Riyals/Share FY Dividend
* Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipe FY Profit Falls
* Hidden Buyer Of Evening Standard Stake Revealed As Saudi Investor Sultan Mohamed Abuljadayel
* Saudi Cement FY Profit Falls
* Cairo For Investment And Real Estate Development Updates On Assiut University Project
* Bahrain sees budget deficit falling to $1.6 bln in 2020 -
* Central Bank Of Bahrain Issues Rules On Crypto-Asset Services And Exchanges
* National Bank Of Bahrain Puts Acquisition of Additional BISB shares On Hold
* APM Terminals Bahrain FY Profit Rises
* Bahrain Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Widam Food Shareholders Approve Amendment In Proposed Dividend
* Qatar’s QIMC Seeks Shareholders’ Approval On Share Nominal Value Split
* Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank EGM Approves Share Nominal Value Split
* First Abu Dhabi Bank plans to issue $2 to $4 bln in bonds in 2019-exec
* UAE announces $8.7 billion housing plan for citizens
* Dubai’s Emaar buys remaining 49 pct of website Namshi
* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise FY Pre-Tax Profit Up 135 Pct
* Dubai’s SellAnyCar.com hires bank to advise on possible stake sale
* Brambles sells IFCO business for $2.5 bln, to buy back shares
* National Bank Of Fujairah AGM To Discuss Increase Of Tier 1 Capital Instrument Ceiling
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Board Appoints Mazin Manna As CEO
* UAE to host Libyan meeting to try reopen El Sharara oilfield -diplomats
*Libya’s NOC chairman in UAE to discuss Sharara oilfield crisis (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)