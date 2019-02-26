MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 26

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares fall from 5-mth highs, pound jumps on Brexit delay hopes

* MIDEAST STOCKS - Blue-chip banks pressure Saudi, property stocks impede Dubai

* PRECIOUS - Gold firms as trade hopes dent dollar; palladium surges to record

* Oil falls more than 3 pct as Trump blames OPEC for ‘too high’ prices

* Trump calls on OPEC to ‘relax,’ says oil prices are too high

* Iraq’s southern oil exports reach 3.565 mln bpd so far in February - oil executives

* Tunisia central bank says dinar hard to defend as reserves fall

* Israel urges EU to follow Britain in full blacklisting of Hezbollah

* Germany’s SPD wants to extend Saudi arms export halt despite UK-French pressure

* Britain to ban Lebanon’s Hezbollah as terrorist group -

* Turkey issues gold-linked bonds and sukuks

* Iraq President Salih says French IS detainees transferred to Iraq will be tried there

* Sudan president bans protests, regulates foreign currency trade

* American hostage in Yemen ‘reunited’ with family -Trump

* Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif, architect of nuclear deal, resigns

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s SASCO Says Court Issues Ruling In Co’s Favor In Land Infringement Case

* Saudi’s Mouwasat Medical Services Board Proposes 1.75 Riyals/Share FY Dividend

* Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipe FY Profit Falls

* Hidden Buyer Of Evening Standard Stake Revealed As Saudi Investor Sultan Mohamed Abuljadayel

* Saudi Cement FY Profit Falls

EGYPT

* Cairo For Investment And Real Estate Development Updates On Assiut University Project

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sees budget deficit falling to $1.6 bln in 2020 -

* Central Bank Of Bahrain Issues Rules On Crypto-Asset Services And Exchanges

* National Bank Of Bahrain Puts Acquisition of Additional BISB shares On Hold

* APM Terminals Bahrain FY Profit Rises

* Bahrain Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises

QATAR

* Qatar’s Widam Food Shareholders Approve Amendment In Proposed Dividend

* Qatar’s QIMC Seeks Shareholders’ Approval On Share Nominal Value Split

* Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank EGM Approves Share Nominal Value Split

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* First Abu Dhabi Bank plans to issue $2 to $4 bln in bonds in 2019-exec

* UAE announces $8.7 billion housing plan for citizens

* Dubai’s Emaar buys remaining 49 pct of website Namshi

* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise FY Pre-Tax Profit Up 135 Pct

* Dubai’s SellAnyCar.com hires bank to advise on possible stake sale

* Brambles sells IFCO business for $2.5 bln, to buy back shares

* National Bank Of Fujairah AGM To Discuss Increase Of Tier 1 Capital Instrument Ceiling

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Board Appoints Mazin Manna As CEO

* UAE to host Libyan meeting to try reopen El Sharara oilfield -diplomats

*Libya’s NOC chairman in UAE to discuss Sharara oilfield crisis (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)