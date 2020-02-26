MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 26

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump, bonds rally as virus fears grow

* Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Mideast stocks slip as virus fears continue

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as U.S. warning heightens virus concerns

* U.S. warned to prepare for coronavirus pandemic as Europe lockdowns spread

* Countries must shift mindset to virus preparedness -WHO expert

* Canaries hotel locked down over coronavirus as Spain reports first mainland cases

* Iranian minister, lawmaker test positive for coronavirus as death toll climbs to 16

* Algeria announces first confirmed case of coronavirus

* First Iraqis catch coronavirus amid fear of Iran epidemic spillover

* U.S. shale oil output growth to slow in 2020 -Schlumberger CEO

* Credit risk rises for Gulf crude exporters on virus fears

* IEA says virus-hit oil growth outlook lowest in a decade, could go lower

* U.S. sanctions 13 foreign entities for supporting Iran missile program

* Iranian security official accuses White House of cover-up about missile attack

* IMF calls Lebanon talks ‘productive,’ stands ready to give more advice

* Lebanon approves financial, legal advisers on debt restructuring-government source

* Hezbollah says it opposes IMF management of Lebanon crisis

* Lebanon restricts flights to countries with coronavirus, halts pilgrimage trips

* Israel sees minor economic impact from coronavirus outbreak, for now

* Israel’s Netanyahu seeks settlers’ votes with annexation pledge

* Israel-Gaza ceasefire takes hold after two-day flare-up

* Turkish-backed rebels say they seized town in Syria’s Idlib in first advance

* Donors, aid groups planning to suspend Yemen aid to Houthi areas - U.S. official

* Tunisia buys about 125,000 tonnes wheat in tender

* Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes hard wheat in tender - trade

* Libya’s oil production at 122,430 bpd as of Feb. 23 - NOC

* Turkish Airlines cuts most Iran flights to March 10 over coronavirus

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Mubarak, ousted by popular revolt in 2011, dies aged 91

* Egypt to auction land for gold exploration next month

* Egypt planted 3.4 mln feddans of wheat this season - official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi ex-energy minister bounces back as investment chief

* OPEC+ will take responsible approach to virus - Saudi energy minister

* Saudi Aramco CEO says no secondary listing plans for one year from initial offering

* Saudi Aramco CEO says minimal impact on company after demand drop

* Saudi Arabia warns against travel to Italy, Japan -Arabiya TV

* Saudi Arabia sentences eight on charges of spying for Iran - state TV

* Algerian leader to go to Saudi Arabia in first state visit since election

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says equipped for ‘worst case scenarios’ as virus spreads in Middle East

* UAE suspends all flights with Iran over coronavirus outbreak

* Abu Dhabi awards AED 2.4 bln in infrastructure contracts for Riyadh City South project

* Dubai Crude for May to be priced at $0.10/bbl below Oman

QATAR

* American Airlines, Qatar Airways sign strategic partnership, codeshare deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait excludes oil carriers from ban on foreign ships to fight virus - notices

* Kuwait suspends all flights with Singapore, Japan over Coronavirus fears - KUNA

* Kuwait reports two new coronavirus cases, taking total to 11

OMAN

* Oman identifies two more cases of new coronavirus

* Oman’s Khasab port suspends shipping to and from Iran -operator

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain reports 6 new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)