MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 27

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS - Asia shares tick up, dollar near 3-week low after Powell comments

* MIDEAST STOCKS - Dubai hits 3-month high, COMI pressures Egypt

* PRECIOUS - Gold steady amid subdued dollar after Fed comments, palladium above $1,550

* Oil edges up as OPEC ignores Trump pushback on prices

* Kushner, in Gulf, says U.S. Mideast peace plan addresses borders issue

* Israel’s Netanyahu says “good riddance” after Iran’s FM Zarif quits -

* Libya’s recognised govt agrees with state oil firm to reopen El Sharara oilfield

* Rouhani believes Iran has only one foreign policy and one foreign minister - chief of staff

* Turkey authorises Emlak Katilim Bank to conduct operations

* Jordan PM says economy strengthening, on track with growth

* EXPLAINER-What’s so hard about implementing a peace deal in Yemen’s main port

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco CEO says oil industry facing ‘a crisis of perception’

* Saudi’s Almarai Starts Issuing International Sukuk

* Saudi’s Dallah Healthcare FY Profit Falls

* United Wire Factories FY Profit Falls

* Umm Al Qura Cement FY Profit Falls

* Al Safwa Mubasher Offers Trading On FTSE Saudi Arabia Index Futures To Clients

* StanChart gets approval to open unit in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia to boost oil exports to China with strategy shift

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Prime Holding For Financial Investments FY Consol Profit Rises

* Egypt Aluminum Forecasts FY 2019-20 Loss Of EGP 167.4 Mln

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sovereign fund no longer looking to invest in SoftBank fund -CEO

* Bahrain has “come a long way” on budget deficit, vows more reforms-central bank

* Bahrain’s Banader Hotels FY Loss Widens

*Solidarity Bahrain FY Profit Rises

*Bahrain Islamic Bank Board Decides Not To Distribute Dividend For 2018

* Bahrain Ship Repairing And Engineering FY Profit Rises

OMAN

* Oman’s Ominvest Board Proposes FY Dividend

QATAR

* Qatar’s Al Meera Seeks Shareholders Approval On Share Par Value Split

* Masraf Al Rayan Shareholders Approve Modifying Share Nominal Value

* Qatar’s Milaha FY Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC signs agreements with South Korean energy companies

* Emirates Steel expects 2019 slowdown in regional construction

* Mubadala Petroleum says signs production sharing contract with Thai partner for offshore block

* UAE’s FAB Shareholders Approve To Increase Foreign Ownership Limit To 40 Pct

* UAE approves $3 billion for roads, infrastructure projects - vice president

* Soccer-UAE, other Gulf states could co-host expanded Qatar 2022 World Cup - sports chief (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)