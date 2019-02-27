MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 27

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS - Asia shares tick up, dollar near 3-week low after Powell comments
* MIDEAST STOCKS - Dubai hits 3-month high, COMI pressures Egypt
* PRECIOUS - Gold steady amid subdued dollar after Fed comments, palladium above $1,550
* Oil edges up as OPEC ignores Trump pushback on prices
* Kushner, in Gulf, says U.S. Mideast peace plan addresses borders issue
* Israel’s Netanyahu says “good riddance” after Iran’s FM Zarif quits -
* Libya’s recognised govt agrees with state oil firm to reopen El Sharara oilfield
* Rouhani believes Iran has only one foreign policy and one foreign minister - chief of staff
* Turkey authorises Emlak Katilim Bank to conduct operations
* Jordan PM says economy strengthening, on track with growth
* EXPLAINER-What’s so hard about implementing a peace deal in Yemen’s main port
* Aramco CEO says oil industry facing ‘a crisis of perception’
* Saudi’s Almarai Starts Issuing International Sukuk
* Saudi’s Dallah Healthcare FY Profit Falls
* United Wire Factories FY Profit Falls
* Umm Al Qura Cement FY Profit Falls
* Al Safwa Mubasher Offers Trading On FTSE Saudi Arabia Index Futures To Clients
* StanChart gets approval to open unit in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia to boost oil exports to China with strategy shift
* Egypt’s Prime Holding For Financial Investments FY Consol Profit Rises
* Egypt Aluminum Forecasts FY 2019-20 Loss Of EGP 167.4 Mln
* Bahrain sovereign fund no longer looking to invest in SoftBank fund -CEO
* Bahrain has “come a long way” on budget deficit, vows more reforms-central bank
* Bahrain’s Banader Hotels FY Loss Widens
*Solidarity Bahrain FY Profit Rises
*Bahrain Islamic Bank Board Decides Not To Distribute Dividend For 2018
* Bahrain Ship Repairing And Engineering FY Profit Rises
* Oman’s Ominvest Board Proposes FY Dividend
* Qatar’s Al Meera Seeks Shareholders Approval On Share Par Value Split
* Masraf Al Rayan Shareholders Approve Modifying Share Nominal Value
* Qatar’s Milaha FY Profit Rises
* UAE’s ADNOC signs agreements with South Korean energy companies
* Emirates Steel expects 2019 slowdown in regional construction
* Mubadala Petroleum says signs production sharing contract with Thai partner for offshore block
* UAE’s FAB Shareholders Approve To Increase Foreign Ownership Limit To 40 Pct
* UAE approves $3 billion for roads, infrastructure projects - vice president
* Soccer-UAE, other Gulf states could co-host expanded Qatar 2022 World Cup - sports chief (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)