MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 27

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise to 3-week high ahead of Powell’s testimony

* MIDEAST STOCKS-GFH jumps in Dubai, zakat worries weigh on Saudi banks again

* U.S. oil extends gains to hold near 3-week high

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise for second session on softer dollar

* Russia orders daily truce for evacuations from Syria’s eastern Ghouta

* Veteran commander vies for power in Libya’s shifting sands

* New U.S. sanctions aim to block Libyan oil smuggling -statement

* Algeria’s Sonatrach to strengthen ties with BP, Statoil

* Plan to truck oil from Iraq’s Kirkuk to Iran delayed by security concerns

* Russia vetoes Western effort to call out Iran over Yemen at U.N.

* Yemen’s cholera epidemic likely to intensify in coming months - WHO

EGYPT

* Russia, Egypt may restart talks on Red Sea airport checks in spring

* ADM, Cargill announce soybean joint venture in Egypt

* Average yields on Egypt’s 10-year bonds jump almost 100 bp

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia prepares to auction detained billionaire’s real estate, cars -sources

* Saudi reshuffles top military posts, adds a woman deputy ministe

* Saudi envoy invites Lebanon’s PM Hariri to kingdom

* Marriott to attract $2 bln investment in Saudi over four years -executive

* Saudi regulator imposes $83 mln in penalties over Mobily insider trading scandal

* SaudiGulf considers 787 model in Boeing talks -CCO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC awards Japan’s INPEX 10 pct stake in new oil offshore concession

* Dubai airport to close southern runway for 45 days next year

* Sharjah picks banks for dollar sukuk issue -sources

* Apollo’s Dubai partnership for middle east deals is said to end - Bloomberg

QATAR

* Vodafone sells out of Qatar for 301 mln euros, brand will remain

OMAN

* Bank Muscat selects banks for dollar bond -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH hopes to develop Saudi business, new chairman says (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)