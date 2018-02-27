MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 27

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise to 3-week high ahead of Powell’s testimony
* MIDEAST STOCKS-GFH jumps in Dubai, zakat worries weigh on Saudi banks again
* U.S. oil extends gains to hold near 3-week high
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise for second session on softer dollar
* Russia orders daily truce for evacuations from Syria’s eastern Ghouta
* Veteran commander vies for power in Libya’s shifting sands
* New U.S. sanctions aim to block Libyan oil smuggling -statement
* Algeria’s Sonatrach to strengthen ties with BP, Statoil
* Plan to truck oil from Iraq’s Kirkuk to Iran delayed by security concerns
* Russia vetoes Western effort to call out Iran over Yemen at U.N.
* Yemen’s cholera epidemic likely to intensify in coming months - WHO
* Russia, Egypt may restart talks on Red Sea airport checks in spring
* ADM, Cargill announce soybean joint venture in Egypt
* Average yields on Egypt’s 10-year bonds jump almost 100 bp
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia prepares to auction detained billionaire’s real estate, cars -sources
* Saudi reshuffles top military posts, adds a woman deputy ministe
* Saudi envoy invites Lebanon’s PM Hariri to kingdom
* Marriott to attract $2 bln investment in Saudi over four years -executive
* Saudi regulator imposes $83 mln in penalties over Mobily insider trading scandal
* SaudiGulf considers 787 model in Boeing talks -CCO
* UAE’s ADNOC awards Japan’s INPEX 10 pct stake in new oil offshore concession
* Dubai airport to close southern runway for 45 days next year
* Sharjah picks banks for dollar sukuk issue -sources
* Apollo’s Dubai partnership for middle east deals is said to end - Bloomberg
* Vodafone sells out of Qatar for 301 mln euros, brand will remain
* Bank Muscat selects banks for dollar bond -sources
* Bahrain's GFH hopes to develop Saudi business, new chairman says