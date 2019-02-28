MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 28

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks shaky as Sino-U.S. trade optimism retreats

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar slides on sell-off, rest of Gulf mixed

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week lows as dollar rebounds over trade caution

* Oil slides as U.S. crude production hits record, Asia factory output weakens

* Middle East Crude-Dubai, Oman prices fall below Brent for 2nd day

* OPEC welcomes Trump in dialogue on rebalancing oil market - Barkindo

* Sanctions against OPEC members complicate efforts -Barkindo

* Trump adviser Kushner meets Turkey’s Erdogan on Israel-Palestinian peace plan

* US’s Kushner makes little headway on Mideast peace plan in Gulf

* Stay in your job, Iranian president tells moderate ally Zarif

* Iran’s Khamenei says U.S. seeks war, sedition “everywhere”

* Assad invites Iran’s Zarif to visit Damascus - IRNA

* Russia and Syria tell U.S. forces to leave Syria - joint statement

* Islamic State supporters and victims flee the ruins of its ‘caliphate’

* Lebanon 2019 bank deposits seen growing a `conservative’ $7-$8 bln-banker

* Libya’s top oilfield could restart at 80,000 bpd -engineer

* Libya’s NOC says no technical obstacle to restarting El Sharara oilfield -spokesman

EGYPT

* At least 20 killed, 43 injured in crash and fire at Cairo train station

* Egypt uses $213 mln of Islamic Trade Finance Corporation funds for wheat purchases

SAUDI ARABIA

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise April crude prices for Asia

* Airbus eyes warplane with no German parts after Saudi arms ban - sources

* Saudi minister talks about human rights, doesn’t mention Khashoggi

* Saudi’s Falih tells Trump ‘we are taking it easy’ - CNBC

* Saudi Aramco adds Goldman Sachs as bookrunner for planned bond -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s EDB sets final price guidance for debut dollar bond -document

* UAE’s ADNOC and Korea’s SK E&C to build world’s largest oil storage facility

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Investments acquires two properties in $327 mln deal

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain bailout tied to “general assessment” of rebalancing, not specific numbers -FinMin

* Bahrain talking to U.S. oil companies about tight oil deal - minister

* Bahrain to reduce expenditure, increase revenue - finance minister

QATAR

* Qatar Airways suspended some destinations planned for Africa after Gulf boycott (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)