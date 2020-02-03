MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 3

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop, commodities sink on virus fears after Lunar New Year break
* Oil extends decline as virus hits China demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf tracks global declines on economic fears over China virus
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls from 4-wk high on China liquidity measures, stronger dollar
* EXCLUSIVE-Draft of Lebanese financial rescue plan promises “painful” steps
* Iraqi cleric Sadr tells followers to clear sit-ins after PM appointed
* Palestinians cut ties with Israel, U.S. after rejecting peace plan
* Jihadist car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-government forces in Aleppo
* Japanese warship departs for Gulf to patrol oil lifeline
* Head of Sudan’s sovereign council invited to visit Washington
* Russia questions feasibility of U.S. peace plan for Middle East
* Average Dubai crude oil price dips in Jan to $64.286/bbl - sources
* OPEC+ technical panel to meet Feb 4-5 to discuss coronavirus impact -sources
* Oman and Saudi state airline Saudia suspend flights to China over virus
* Regulator slaps $375-mln antitrust fine on Maroc Telecom - reports
* BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt Board Approves Cpaital Increase By 15%
* BRIEF-Orascom Development Egypt Says CEO Khaled Bichara Passed Away
* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.99 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In Jan
* Saudi Arabia blocks Iran from Islamic grouping’s meeting - Tehran
* Saudi lender Samba posts 30% rise in 2019 net profit
* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Launches New Service For Authorisation To Conduct Securities Business
* Kuwait and Saudi Arabia start work to resume oil output from Khafji -sources
* Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China’s Wuhan -Saudi state TV
* UAE allocates $2 bln to Mauritania projects -state news agency WAM
* Dubai Islamic Bank to cut 500-plus Noor Bank jobs -sources
* BRIEF-Qatar Insurance FY Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Kamco Investment Signs 5 Mln Dinars Credit Facility Agreement
* BRIEF-Omani Packaging Board Recommends FY Cash Dividend Of 25%
Compiled by Dubai newsroom