MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 3

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop, commodities sink on virus fears after Lunar New Year break

* Oil extends decline as virus hits China demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf tracks global declines on economic fears over China virus

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls from 4-wk high on China liquidity measures, stronger dollar

* EXCLUSIVE-Draft of Lebanese financial rescue plan promises “painful” steps

* Iraqi cleric Sadr tells followers to clear sit-ins after PM appointed

* Palestinians cut ties with Israel, U.S. after rejecting peace plan

* Jihadist car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-government forces in Aleppo

* Japanese warship departs for Gulf to patrol oil lifeline

* Head of Sudan’s sovereign council invited to visit Washington

* Russia questions feasibility of U.S. peace plan for Middle East

* Average Dubai crude oil price dips in Jan to $64.286/bbl - sources

* OPEC+ technical panel to meet Feb 4-5 to discuss coronavirus impact -sources

* Oman and Saudi state airline Saudia suspend flights to China over virus

* Regulator slaps $375-mln antitrust fine on Maroc Telecom - reports

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt Board Approves Cpaital Increase By 15%

* BRIEF-Orascom Development Egypt Says CEO Khaled Bichara Passed Away

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.99 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In Jan

* Saudi Arabia blocks Iran from Islamic grouping’s meeting - Tehran

* Saudi lender Samba posts 30% rise in 2019 net profit

* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Launches New Service For Authorisation To Conduct Securities Business

* Kuwait and Saudi Arabia start work to resume oil output from Khafji -sources

* Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China’s Wuhan -Saudi state TV

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE allocates $2 bln to Mauritania projects -state news agency WAM

* Dubai Islamic Bank to cut 500-plus Noor Bank jobs -sources

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar Insurance FY Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Kamco Investment Signs 5 Mln Dinars Credit Facility Agreement

OMAN

* BRIEF-Omani Packaging Board Recommends FY Cash Dividend Of 25%