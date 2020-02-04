MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 4

DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks find footing as China markets recoup some losses

* Oil prices rebound from China virus slump amid ginger recovery across markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks extend losses; Aramco touches low

* PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as firm dollar offsets virus worries

* Russia’s Putin, Saudi king to continue cooperating in OPEC+ format -Kremlin

* OPEC+ considering further 500,000 bpd oil output cut -sources

* Iran’s president says Tehran ready to work with EU to resolve nuclear deal issues

* Iran to launch satellite in programme that U.S. links to missiles

* ANALYSIS-In death, Iran’s Soleimani bequeaths perilous dilemma for Iraq

* Israel and Sudan will push to normalise relations -Israeli officials

* U.N.-brokered Libya military talks begin in Geneva

* Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops

* Medical flights start from Yemen’s Sanaa in diplomatic breakthrough

* Algeria’s forex reserves drop by $10.6 bln in 9 months

* Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejects Trump peace plan - statement

* MIDEAST DEBT-China virus may further subdue Gulf bond sales in 2020

EGYPT

* Egypt non-oil private sector shrinks faster in Jan - PMI

* Egypt military brings in sovereign fund to help sell assets

* Gas pipeline in Egypt’s Sinai attacked, imports from Israel unaffected

* BRIEF-Cairo Poultry Board Accepts Offer For Stake In Egyptian Starch And Glucose

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi private sector growth in Jan slowest since Dec 2018 - PMI

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Bezos-Saudi spat has e-commerce proxy war

* Saudi Arabia’s SWCC signs $426.5 mln-worth loan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil private sector shrinks in Jan for first time since 2009 - PMI

* Emirates, Etihad to stop most China flights as UAE announces suspension

* Dubai’s MashreqBank reports quarterly profit slide as impairments surge

* BRIEF-Altavair AirFinance, KKR Announce $1 Billion Aircraft Transaction With Etihad Airways

* BRIEF-KBR Awarded Major Pmc Services Contract By Adnoc For Ghasha Concession Project

* UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium secures $600 mln loan

* Dubai Aerospace signs $300 mln five-year dual tranche loan

* Abu Dhabi Power to take control of TAQA in asset swap

* UAE to develop new gas field with reserves of 80 tcf

QATAR

* U.S. university in Qatar cancels Lebanese band talk after anti-gay backlash

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait Signs Agreement To Acquire Bank & Clients PLC