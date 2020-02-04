MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 4

DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks find footing as China markets recoup some losses
* Oil prices rebound from China virus slump amid ginger recovery across markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks extend losses; Aramco touches low
* PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as firm dollar offsets virus worries
* Russia’s Putin, Saudi king to continue cooperating in OPEC+ format -Kremlin
* OPEC+ considering further 500,000 bpd oil output cut -sources
* Iran’s president says Tehran ready to work with EU to resolve nuclear deal issues
* Iran to launch satellite in programme that U.S. links to missiles
* ANALYSIS-In death, Iran’s Soleimani bequeaths perilous dilemma for Iraq
* Israel and Sudan will push to normalise relations -Israeli officials
* U.N.-brokered Libya military talks begin in Geneva
* Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops
* Medical flights start from Yemen’s Sanaa in diplomatic breakthrough
* Algeria’s forex reserves drop by $10.6 bln in 9 months
* Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejects Trump peace plan - statement
* MIDEAST DEBT-China virus may further subdue Gulf bond sales in 2020
* Egypt non-oil private sector shrinks faster in Jan - PMI
* Egypt military brings in sovereign fund to help sell assets
* Gas pipeline in Egypt’s Sinai attacked, imports from Israel unaffected
* BRIEF-Cairo Poultry Board Accepts Offer For Stake In Egyptian Starch And Glucose
* Saudi private sector growth in Jan slowest since Dec 2018 - PMI
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Bezos-Saudi spat has e-commerce proxy war
* Saudi Arabia’s SWCC signs $426.5 mln-worth loan
* UAE non-oil private sector shrinks in Jan for first time since 2009 - PMI
* Emirates, Etihad to stop most China flights as UAE announces suspension
* Dubai’s MashreqBank reports quarterly profit slide as impairments surge
* BRIEF-Altavair AirFinance, KKR Announce $1 Billion Aircraft Transaction With Etihad Airways
* BRIEF-KBR Awarded Major Pmc Services Contract By Adnoc For Ghasha Concession Project
* UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium secures $600 mln loan
* Dubai Aerospace signs $300 mln five-year dual tranche loan
* Abu Dhabi Power to take control of TAQA in asset swap
* UAE to develop new gas field with reserves of 80 tcf
* U.S. university in Qatar cancels Lebanese band talk after anti-gay backlash
* BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait Signs Agreement To Acquire Bank & Clients PLC
Compiled by Dubai newsroom