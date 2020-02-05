MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 5

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up as China stocks edge higher but caution prevails

* Oil gains more than 1% on hopes for output cuts to counter China virus impact

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf gains; Dubai bucks the trend

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on virus worries

* OPEC+ panel weighs impact on oil demand from virus

* OPEC+ invites China’s UN ambassador in Vienna to technical meeting

* Russia’s Novak: can’t say if it’s time to deepen oil output cuts

* Iraq says monitoring impact of China’s virus on oil demand

* Libya’s oil output dropped to 187,337 bpd due to blockade -NOC

* Draft U.N. resolution condemns Israeli annexation in Trump peace plan

* Sudan’s Burhan casts doubt on rapid normalization of ties with Israel

* UN Secretary General says Libya situation a ‘scandal’

* Iran wants to resolve issues with Saudi, UAE quickly - Iranian official

* Iran to execute man for spying for CIA -judiciary

* Iran says it will still work with other countries on Ukrainian airliner crash investigation

* Putin, Erdogan agree to improve coordination of actions in Syria - Kremlin

* FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

EGYPT

* Egypt to sell a 45% stake of Banque du Caire in the first half of 2020

* Egypt’s CIB proposes raising $951 mln for new expansion

SAUDI ARABIA

* Taps open for Saudi listings after Aramco’s record IPO

* Alibaba-backed fund to build HQ in Saudi ‘media city’

* Saudi Arabia reports H5N8 bird flu on farm - OIE

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai airport passenger traffic drops in 2019, first time ever

* UAE’S ADNOC sets Jan crude price at $67.80

* UAE’s Tabreed close to buying Emaar Properties’ district cooling unit -sources

QATAR

* Qatar cuts January marine crude price to $67.20/bbl

* Qatar central bank sells 600 mln riyals in T-bills (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)