MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 5

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up as China stocks edge higher but caution prevails
* Oil gains more than 1% on hopes for output cuts to counter China virus impact
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf gains; Dubai bucks the trend
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on virus worries
* OPEC+ panel weighs impact on oil demand from virus
* OPEC+ invites China’s UN ambassador in Vienna to technical meeting
* Russia’s Novak: can’t say if it’s time to deepen oil output cuts
* Iraq says monitoring impact of China’s virus on oil demand
* Libya’s oil output dropped to 187,337 bpd due to blockade -NOC
* Draft U.N. resolution condemns Israeli annexation in Trump peace plan
* Sudan’s Burhan casts doubt on rapid normalization of ties with Israel
* UN Secretary General says Libya situation a ‘scandal’
* Iran wants to resolve issues with Saudi, UAE quickly - Iranian official
* Iran to execute man for spying for CIA -judiciary
* Iran says it will still work with other countries on Ukrainian airliner crash investigation
* Putin, Erdogan agree to improve coordination of actions in Syria - Kremlin
* FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak
* Egypt to sell a 45% stake of Banque du Caire in the first half of 2020
* Egypt’s CIB proposes raising $951 mln for new expansion
* Taps open for Saudi listings after Aramco’s record IPO
* Alibaba-backed fund to build HQ in Saudi ‘media city’
* Saudi Arabia reports H5N8 bird flu on farm - OIE
* Dubai airport passenger traffic drops in 2019, first time ever
* UAE’S ADNOC sets Jan crude price at $67.80
* UAE’s Tabreed close to buying Emaar Properties’ district cooling unit -sources
* Qatar cuts January marine crude price to $67.20/bbl
* Qatar central bank sells 600 mln riyals in T-bills