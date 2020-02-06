MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 6

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Canada urges Iran to send downed plane’s black boxes to France
* OPEC+ technical meeting drags on amid oil cut debate
* U.N. watchdog sees no new Iranian violations of nuclear deal
* Clashes in Iraq’s Najaf kill 8 after cleric’s followers storm protest camp -medics
* Iran will back Palestinian armed groups as much as it can -leader
* HSBC appoints Stephen Moss as CEO for Europe, Middle East, Latin America
* Egypt’s c.bank to auction $900 mln of one-year T-bills on Feb 10
* Egypt planted 3.18 million feddans of wheat this season - official
* Telecom Egypt Updates On Stance Of Stake In Vodafone Egypt
* Saudi Telecom must offer to buy remaining 45% in Vodafone Egypt - regulator
* Saudi Arabia cuts March Arab Light oil prices to Asia
* Banque Saudi Fransi FY Profit Rises
* Saudi’s Arabian Centres Qtrly Profit Falls
* Aldar Properties Updates on Projects Handover
* UAE’s TAQA FY Profit Falls
* Dubai Insurance FY Profit Rises
* Dubal Holding Signs MoU with EDF Group
* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 3
* ENOC Group Plans To Open 22 New Service Stations Across UAE In 2020
* Dubai airport sees first-ever annual drop in passenger traffic in 2019
* Qatar National Bank raises $1 billion in seven-year bonds
* Qatar Airways swoops for RwandAir stake and eyes bigger LATAM holding
* Qatar’s United Development FY Profit Falls
* Qatar Industrial Manufacturing FY Profit Falls
* Qatar Foundation rejects US university’s reason for scrapping event after anti-gay backlash
* Qatar Airways CEO says interested in increasing stake in LATAM to 20%
* Qatar’s Medicare Group FY Profit Falls
* Bahrain’s Investcorp half-year earnings drop, assets rise to $31.1 bln
* Rallying-Bahrain to enter own team in 2021 Dakar
* Mumtalakat Partners With British Motorsport Group, Prodrive
* Bahrain central bank cuts one-month deposit rate
* KFH Intends To Maintain AUB’s Commercial Registration After Acquisition
* KFH Submits Intention Letter To AUB To Make Acquisition Offer
