MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 6

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain after solid U.S. data, China edges up

* Oil rises, extending gains amid optimism over China coronavirus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets steady; Aramco hits lowest level since IPO

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as virus fears offset robust U.S. data

* Canada urges Iran to send downed plane’s black boxes to France

* OPEC+ technical meeting drags on amid oil cut debate

* U.N. watchdog sees no new Iranian violations of nuclear deal

* Clashes in Iraq’s Najaf kill 8 after cleric’s followers storm protest camp -medics

* Iran will back Palestinian armed groups as much as it can -leader

* HSBC appoints Stephen Moss as CEO for Europe, Middle East, Latin America

EGYPT

* Egypt’s c.bank to auction $900 mln of one-year T-bills on Feb 10

* Egypt planted 3.18 million feddans of wheat this season - official

* Telecom Egypt Updates On Stance Of Stake In Vodafone Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Telecom must offer to buy remaining 45% in Vodafone Egypt - regulator

* Saudi Arabia cuts March Arab Light oil prices to Asia

* Banque Saudi Fransi FY Profit Rises

* Saudi’s Arabian Centres Qtrly Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Aldar Properties Updates on Projects Handover

* UAE’s TAQA FY Profit Falls

* Dubai Insurance FY Profit Rises

* Dubal Holding Signs MoU with EDF Group

* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 3

* ENOC Group Plans To Open 22 New Service Stations Across UAE In 2020

* Dubai airport sees first-ever annual drop in passenger traffic in 2019

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank raises $1 billion in seven-year bonds

* Qatar Airways swoops for RwandAir stake and eyes bigger LATAM holding

* Qatar’s United Development FY Profit Falls

* Qatar Industrial Manufacturing FY Profit Falls

* Qatar Foundation rejects US university’s reason for scrapping event after anti-gay backlash

* Qatar Airways CEO says interested in increasing stake in LATAM to 20%

* Qatar’s Medicare Group FY Profit Falls

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Investcorp half-year earnings drop, assets rise to $31.1 bln

* Rallying-Bahrain to enter own team in 2021 Dakar

* Mumtalakat Partners With British Motorsport Group, Prodrive

* Bahrain central bank cuts one-month deposit rate

KUWAIT

* KFH Intends To Maintain AUB’s Commercial Registration After Acquisition

* KFH Submits Intention Letter To AUB To Make Acquisition Offer

* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank hires arrangers for dollar sukuk (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)