MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 7

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares doze in data lull, NZ$ takes a dive
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials weigh on Qatar, most major Gulf markets gain
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 1-week low on stronger dollar, but holds above $1,300 level
* Oil falls as U.S. maintains record output, inventories climb
* Trump says may declare Islamic State defeated next week
* ‘Get out of Syria,’ Iran tells U.S.
* Armed men blow up gas tanker truck in Iran, policeman killed - Mehr
* Iran says gas production at South Pars hits 610 mln cubic metres per day
* Heavily indebted Lebanon promises quick reforms - draft policy statement
* Power sector, deficit, revenue ‘priorities’ for Lebanon - ministry
* Lebanon’s Berri: Israel violating water borders in oil exploration
* Eastern Libyan forces take over El Sharara oilfield
* Tunisian teachers protest for higher wages, better work conditions
* Jordan issues tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat -trade
* Egypt’s central bank has received $2 bln tranche of IMF loan -MENA
* Egypt unemployment drops to 8.9 pct in Q4 2018 - prime minister
* Turkey probes deportation of Egyptian facing death penalty
* Turkey says work on roadmap for Syria’s Manbij has accelerate
* Egypt’s Zohr gas field output rises to 2.1 bln cubic feet per day
* Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves at 3.6 months - minister
* U.S. lawmakers criticize Saudi Arabia, ask about weapons restrictions
* Saudi Arabia to spend $3.8 bln to enhance mineral exploration
* Six Flags Dubai theme park put on hold as funding withdrawn
* UAE denies British man detained for showing Qatar support
* Etihad approaches banks for over $500 mln for Boeing deliveries - sources
* ADNOC awards $1.36 bln deal for Ghasha concession construction
* UAE’s ADNOC offers March LNG cargo from Das Island -sources
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 4
* Kuwait Finance House boosts fourth quarter profit 26 pct (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)