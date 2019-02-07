MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 7

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares doze in data lull, NZ$ takes a dive

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials weigh on Qatar, most major Gulf markets gain

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 1-week low on stronger dollar, but holds above $1,300 level

* Oil falls as U.S. maintains record output, inventories climb

* Trump says may declare Islamic State defeated next week

* ‘Get out of Syria,’ Iran tells U.S.

* Armed men blow up gas tanker truck in Iran, policeman killed - Mehr

* Iran says gas production at South Pars hits 610 mln cubic metres per day

* Heavily indebted Lebanon promises quick reforms - draft policy statement

* Power sector, deficit, revenue ‘priorities’ for Lebanon - ministry

* Lebanon’s Berri: Israel violating water borders in oil exploration

* Eastern Libyan forces take over El Sharara oilfield

* Tunisian teachers protest for higher wages, better work conditions

* Jordan issues tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat -trade

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank has received $2 bln tranche of IMF loan -MENA

* Egypt unemployment drops to 8.9 pct in Q4 2018 - prime minister

* Turkey probes deportation of Egyptian facing death penalty

* Turkey says work on roadmap for Syria’s Manbij has accelerate

* Egypt’s Zohr gas field output rises to 2.1 bln cubic feet per day

* Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves at 3.6 months - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. lawmakers criticize Saudi Arabia, ask about weapons restrictions

* Saudi Arabia to spend $3.8 bln to enhance mineral exploration

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Six Flags Dubai theme park put on hold as funding withdrawn

* UAE denies British man detained for showing Qatar support

* Etihad approaches banks for over $500 mln for Boeing deliveries - sources

* ADNOC awards $1.36 bln deal for Ghasha concession construction

* UAE’s ADNOC offers March LNG cargo from Das Island -sources

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 4

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House boosts fourth quarter profit 26 pct